Economy Minister, NRC acting director discuss support for IDPs and returnees

Minister of Economy Din Mohammad Hanif and Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Acting Country Director Robert Anzikowa have discussed ongoing humanitarian assistance and support for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in Afghanistan.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the meeting focused on the challenges facing displaced communities, the status of current aid programs, emergency assistance for vulnerable people, and humanitarian needs across the country.

Anzikowa reaffirmed the NRC’s commitment to continuing its humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, including legal assistance, education, livelihood support, food security programs, emergency aid for IDPs and returnees, job creation initiatives for youth, and shelter assistance for returning refugees.

Despite budget cuts this year, he said the organization plans to continue implementing programs for returnees and vulnerable communities in various provinces and will seek to mobilize greater support from international donors for humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Hanif welcomed the NRC’s continued assistance and called for increased international engagement in development projects, job creation, the lifting of sanctions, and the release of Afghanistan’s frozen foreign assets.

He said expanding employment opportunities, vocational training, and support for vulnerable groups would help strengthen household economies and reduce reliance on humanitarian aid.