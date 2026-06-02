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Economy Minister, NRC acting director discuss support for IDPs and returnees
Minister of Economy Din Mohammad Hanif and Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Acting Country Director Robert Anzikowa have discussed ongoing humanitarian assistance and support for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry of Economy, the meeting focused on the challenges facing displaced communities, the status of current aid programs, emergency assistance for vulnerable people, and humanitarian needs across the country.
Anzikowa reaffirmed the NRC’s commitment to continuing its humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, including legal assistance, education, livelihood support, food security programs, emergency aid for IDPs and returnees, job creation initiatives for youth, and shelter assistance for returning refugees.
Despite budget cuts this year, he said the organization plans to continue implementing programs for returnees and vulnerable communities in various provinces and will seek to mobilize greater support from international donors for humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Hanif welcomed the NRC’s continued assistance and called for increased international engagement in development projects, job creation, the lifting of sanctions, and the release of Afghanistan’s frozen foreign assets.
He said expanding employment opportunities, vocational training, and support for vulnerable groups would help strengthen household economies and reduce reliance on humanitarian aid.
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OCHA warns funding shortfall threatens humanitarian aid in Afghanistan
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Tuesday warned that a growing funding shortfall is putting life-saving humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan at risk.
In a post on X, OCHA Afghanistan said that by the end of May, humanitarian agencies had received only about 16 percent of the funding required for the country’s 2026 humanitarian response plan.
According to the agency, donors have so far provided approximately $269 million of the $1.71 billion needed to support humanitarian operations across Afghanistan this year.
OCHA warned that without urgent additional funding, millions of vulnerable Afghans could be left without assistance.
Afghanistan remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with millions of people relying on aid amid ongoing economic challenges, climate-related shocks and widespread poverty.
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Russian business official proposes visa-free travel between Russia and Afghanistan
A senior Russian business representative has proposed the introduction of a visa-free regime between Russia and Afghanistan, arguing that the move would boost trade, investment and tourism between the two countries.
Rustam Khabibullin, head of the Russian Business Center in Afghanistan, announced the proposal ahead of the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026.
According to Khabibullin, relations between Moscow and Kabul have been expanding rapidly, making the simplification of travel procedures a logical next step for strengthening bilateral ties.
He pointed to several recent developments in Russia-Afghanistan relations, including the presentation of credentials by Afghanistan’s ambassador to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the first meeting of a bilateral intergovernmental commission at the Russia-Islamic World Forum, and the signing of a military-technical cooperation agreement during an international security forum held under the auspices of Russia’s Security Council.
Khabibullin said the military-technical agreement includes plans to service and restore Russian-made equipment in Afghanistan. He noted that Afghanistan continues to operate a large number of Russian vehicles and aircraft, including Mi-17 helicopters and KamAZ trucks.
Under the agreement, service centers and spare-parts warehouses are expected to be restored in Afghanistan, while local specialists will receive technical training to support maintenance and repair work.
The Russian business official also highlighted the growing presence of Russian companies in Afghanistan’s energy and mining sectors, saying firms are already involved in oil production, refining and mineral extraction projects.
Khabibullin argued that a visa-free regime would significantly strengthen economic cooperation by making it easier for businesspeople, investors and tourists to travel between the two countries. He said such a move could help open new markets and create additional opportunities for trade and investment.
He further claimed that Russia maintains substantial influence in Afghanistan and said closer economic engagement would benefit both sides, particularly Russian regions such as Tatarstan, which hosts a number of major export-oriented companies.
The proposal comes as Russia and Afghanistan continue to deepen diplomatic and economic ties following Moscow’s formal recognition of the IEA-led government last year and the recent expansion of cooperation in trade, infrastructure and security sectors.
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China and Pakistan’s special envoys for Afghanistan discuss Urumqi Process
China’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, said on Monday he met with Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, and discussed constructively about Urumqi Process, a regional dialogue mechanism involving Afghanistan that was launched in April.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Sadiq described the talks as productive and said the discussions focused on regional security challenges.
“Held productive talks on regional security, including threats from TTP and ETIM operating from Afghan soil,” Sadiq wrote on X, referring to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM).
According to Sadiq, the two sides agreed to strengthen coordination and synchronize counterterrorism efforts aimed at safeguarding regional peace and stability.
Separately, Sadiq met with Erik Kurzweil, Managing Director for Asia-Pacific in the EU External Action Service, and Gilles Bertrand, EU Special Representative for Afghanistan, to discuss the region’s political and security landscape.
“We focused on terrorism and related threats, including those posed by terrorist groups such as TTP and BLA operating from Afghan territory. We reaffirmed the importance of coordinated engagement,” he said.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are originated from Afghanistan, a charge the Islamic Emirate denies.
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