Iran sends new negotiation proposal to US via Pakistan

Tehran has submitted a new proposal for negotiations with the United States through Pakistani mediators, the Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Friday, in a move that could revive stalled diplomatic efforts.

The report did not disclose details of the proposal. However, global oil prices, which had surged amid escalating tensions, fell following the announcement.

Energy markets have been volatile in recent days, driven by concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas shipments. Fears of supply constraints have intensified amid heightened military and political tensions in the region.

It remains unclear whether the Iranian proposal has been formally delivered to Washington.

A ceasefire has reportedly been in place since April 8. Nonetheless, reports that Donald Trump was to be briefed on potential military options aimed at pressuring Iran to negotiate had earlier pushed oil prices to a four-year high on Thursday.

According to sources cited by Reuters, Iran has activated its air defense systems and is preparing for a potential escalation. Officials reportedly anticipate the possibility of a limited but intense U.S. strike, which could be followed by further action involving regional allies.