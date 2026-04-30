Latest News
Britain says expanding ties with Afghanistan depends on IEA actions
Richard Lindsay, the British Special Representative for Afghanistan, has announced that strengthening and expanding relations between London and Kabul depends on concrete actions by the authorities of the Islamic Emirate.
Lindsay stressed in a press conference in Kabul that Britain wants to develop bilateral relations with Afghanistan, but this process will not be possible without practical steps by the Afghan rulers.
He said that a stronger relationship would help Afghanistan’s future prosperity.
The British diplomat also welcomed the recent talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan and expressed hope that these efforts would lead to a reduction in tensions between the two countries. He encouraged the sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy.
Lindsay warned that the continued closure of border crossings has disrupted the process of humanitarian assistance. According to him, about one million people in the border areas are in urgent need of assistance. He added that Britain has allocated 150 million pounds this year to support the health, food and education sectors in Afghanistan.
He also emphasized the importance of the rights of women and girls and said that without their participation, Afghanistan’s economic growth will not be possible.
Lindsay noted that Britain has resettled more than 38,000 Afghan citizens since 2021, but there are currently no plans to reopen the Afghan embassy in London.
Latest News
Karzai warns continued ban on girls’ education will deepen Afghanistan’s foreign dependence
Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, said in recent remarks that the continuation of the ban on girls’ education and the ongoing closure of schools and universities to them will weaken national capacity, increase severe need, and lead Afghanistan toward dependence on foreign countries.
Karzai said in a statement: “While I consider universal education vital, I once again emphasize that the doors of schools and universities must be opened to girls as soon as possible. By providing opportunities for education and learning to young people—both girls and boys—the country’s problems and needs can be resolved by the capable hands of its own children, and Afghanistan can be freed from external dependence.”
Karzai made these remarks in response to a recent report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). According to the report, by 2030 Afghanistan will face a shortage of more than 20,000 teachers and over 5,000 female healthcare workers, and the number of girls deprived of education will exceed two million.
Latest News
Austria strikes deportation deal with Uzbekistan, including returns of Afghans
Austria has already deported several Afghan nationals since last year, signalling a policy shift following the Islamic Emirate takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.
Austria will sign an agreement with Uzbekistan next month to facilitate deportations, including the return of Afghan nationals via the Central Asian country, Austria’s Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
The move comes as several European Union member states explore partnerships outside the bloc to manage deportations and establish so-called “return hubs” for failed asylum seekers as part of broader efforts to curb irregular migration.
While EU institutions continue negotiating the legal framework for such arrangements, a group of countries — including Denmark, Austria, Greece, Germany and Netherlands — announced in March that they would proceed with planning and coordination.
According to a government statement, Austria’s interior and foreign ministers are scheduled to travel to Uzbekistan on 7 May to formally sign the agreement.
Interior Ministry spokesman Markus Haindl said the deal would provide an important transit route for people facing deportation to their countries of origin, “especially Afghanistan.”
Austria has already deported several Afghan nationals since last year, signalling a policy shift following the Islamic Emirate takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.
Vienna has also resumed returns of Syrian nationals after the fall of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in 2024.
The European Union is currently developing broader plans to increase deportations of migrants without legal status in the bloc, including possible returns to Afghanistan, despite warnings from rights groups and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Latest News
Former UN official warns of deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
While humanitarian organizations continue to provide assistance to millions, Ratwatte stressed that needs remain far greater than available funding.
A former official of the United Nations has warned that Afghanistan is facing one of the most complex and severe humanitarian and protection crises in the world.
Indrika Ratwatte, former deputy special representative of the UN Secretary-General in Afghanistan, said in a recent article that restrictions on women and girls—particularly in education and employment—combined with widespread poverty and economic hardship, have made life increasingly difficult for millions.
He noted that these restrictions have significantly limited access to essential services and reduced the ability of half the population to cope with ongoing challenges, while also complicating humanitarian aid delivery efforts.
Ratwatte added that nearly five million Afghans have returned from neighboring countries over the past two years, placing immense pressure on already strained basic services. Many of the returnees, he said, arrived with limited resources and are in urgent need of assistance.
He also highlighted the impact of recurring natural disasters, including droughts, floods and earthquakes, which have worsened living conditions and destroyed homes and livelihoods.
While humanitarian organizations continue to provide assistance to millions, Ratwatte stressed that needs remain far greater than available funding.
He called on the international community to sustain its support to help Afghanistan navigate the ongoing crisis.
Meanwhile, officials of the Islamic Emirate say they are pursuing long-term development and infrastructure programs aimed at improving economic conditions and reducing the country’s challenges over time.
Karzai warns continued ban on girls’ education will deepen Afghanistan’s foreign dependence
Britain says expanding ties with Afghanistan depends on IEA actions
Austria strikes deportation deal with Uzbekistan, including returns of Afghans
Former UN official warns of deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Afghanistan and Shanghai Chambers sign trade and investment cooperation agreement
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
Tripartite agreement to launch new Russia–Turkmenistan–Afghanistan transit corridor
Kazakhstan eyes rare metals mining projects in Afghanistan and Rwanda
Etihad Airways to expand Kabul–Abu Dhabi flights to daily service amid surging demand
Tahawol: Russia’s claim over Afghanistan’s instability discussed
Saar: Conflict situation between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Russian special representative trip to Kabul discussed
Saar: World’s reactions to Pakistani attacks in Kunar discussed
Tahawol: Kabul and Riyadh Push to Expand Ties
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan secure top spots at Kabul wrestling festival
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA responds to Global Terrorism Index 2026, highlights security gains
-
Latest News3 days ago
Six Pakistani soldiers killed in clashes with Afghan forces in Kandahar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan seeks Russian investment to boost power sector development
-
Regional4 days ago
US-Iran peace hopes fade as Trump scraps talks
-
Latest News3 days ago
Dozens of Kunar University staff and students wounded in Pakistani rocket attack
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan rocket attack on Kunar leaves 4 dead, dozens injured