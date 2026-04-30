Britain says expanding ties with Afghanistan depends on IEA actions

Richard Lindsay, the British Special Representative for Afghanistan, has announced that strengthening and expanding relations between London and Kabul depends on concrete actions by the authorities of the Islamic Emirate.

Lindsay stressed in a press conference in Kabul that Britain wants to develop bilateral relations with Afghanistan, but this process will not be possible without practical steps by the Afghan rulers.

He said that a stronger relationship would help Afghanistan’s future prosperity.

The British diplomat also welcomed the recent talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan and expressed hope that these efforts would lead to a reduction in tensions between the two countries. He encouraged the sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

Lindsay warned that the continued closure of border crossings has disrupted the process of humanitarian assistance. According to him, about one million people in the border areas are in urgent need of assistance. He added that Britain has allocated 150 million pounds this year to support the health, food and education sectors in Afghanistan.

He also emphasized the importance of the rights of women and girls and said that without their participation, Afghanistan’s economic growth will not be possible.

Lindsay noted that Britain has resettled more than 38,000 Afghan citizens since 2021, but there are currently no plans to reopen the Afghan embassy in London.