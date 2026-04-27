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Dozens of Kunar University staff and students wounded in Pakistani rocket attack

The ministry described the strike as an attack on education, knowledge and the country’s future, and urged international organizations not to remain silent over the incident.

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2 hours ago

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Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education says a rocket attack allegedly launched from Pakistan struck Sayed Jamaluddin Afghani University in Kunar province, injuring dozens of students and lecturers and causing major damage to campus facilities.

In a statement, the ministry said approximately 30 students and academic staff members were wounded in the attack, while several university buildings and infrastructure were extensively damaged.

Higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “cowardly and brutal act”. He said it violated Islamic values and international principles.

The ministry described the strike as an attack on education, knowledge and the country’s future, and urged international organizations not to remain silent over the incident.

Officials said the minister had ordered that all injured students and staff be transferred immediately to medical centers for treatment.

The ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting educational institutions and maintaining the security of universities and academic centers across Afghanistan.

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Pakistan rocket attack on Kunar leaves 4 dead, dozens injured

According to the sources, the attack took place on Monday, leaving at least four people dead and 45 others injured.

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4 hours ago

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April 27, 2026

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Local sources in Kunar province have confirmed to Ariana News that several civilians have been killed and wounded following rocket attacks by Pakistani military forces.

According to the sources, the attack took place on Monday, leaving at least four people dead and 45 others injured.

They said the majority of those wounded are women and children. This has raised serious concerns about the humanitarian situation in the area.

Local sources further reported that Pakistani forces once again targeted the Yargul area in the center of Kunar province with rocket fire.

The sources also stated that the Kunar University hostel was among the sites damaged in the attacks.

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IEA statement on Saur anniversaries emphasizes unity and system protection

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7 hours ago

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April 27, 2026

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The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has issued a statement marking the anniversaries of the 7th and 8th of Saur, reflecting on key historical events and reaffirming its current political stance.

In the statement, the Islamic Emirate said that on the 7th of Saur 1357 (April 1978), a military coup carried out by communist elements against the then-government led to conditions that paved the way for a subsequent foreign intervention in Afghanistan.

It stated that the Afghan people, through what it described as a 14-year armed struggle, resisted former Soviet Union presence and eventually achieved what it called victory and independence on the 8th of Saur 1371 (April 1992).

The statement described the 8th of Saur as a historic day of success and a significant national milestone, adding that it should be remembered with gratitude.

However, it also noted that despite the end of that conflict, Afghanistan later faced internal divisions and factional fighting, which it said undermined hopes for the establishment of a pure Islamic system.

Reiterating its current position, the Islamic Emirate said it was established with the aim of ending chaos, promoting unity, and implementing an Islamic governance system. It stated that it considers these objectives achieved at present.

The statement further stressed the importance of safeguarding the current system and called on Afghans to remain united and committed to maintaining stability and strengthening governance structures in the country.

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Construction of Yatim Taq cement factory launched in Jawzjan

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7 hours ago

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April 27, 2026

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The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, on Monday officially inaugurated construction work of the Yatim Taq cement factory in northern Jawzjan province.

Baradar emphasized that strengthening domestic industry and supporting local production are essential pillars for Afghanistan’s economic growth and its gradual transition toward a production-based economy.

He stated that the launch of this major industrial project reflects ongoing efforts to expand domestic manufacturing capacity, reduce reliance on imports, and promote sustainable economic development.

According to him, the Islamic Emirate’s economic policy is focused on developing local industries and ensuring that raw materials are processed inside the country rather than exported in unprocessed form.

Baradar also called on the international community to strengthen economic engagement with Afghanistan through formal channels, highlighting what he described as the country’s improved security environment, political stability, and untapped economic potential.

He warned that restricting global economic cooperation, pursuing exclusionary policies, and prolonging sanctions would not resolve international economic challenges, but instead create new risks and weaken regional and global collaboration.

At the end of the ceremony, he congratulated citizens on the launch of the project and urged relevant authorities and the contracting company to ensure high-quality construction and timely completion.

The Yatim Taq cement factory is being developed with a $160 million investment by a Turkish company. Once completed, it is expected to produce 3,000 tons of cement per day and generate around 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The project is planned for completion within two years.

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