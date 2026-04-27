Dozens of Kunar University staff and students wounded in Pakistani rocket attack

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education says a rocket attack allegedly launched from Pakistan struck Sayed Jamaluddin Afghani University in Kunar province, injuring dozens of students and lecturers and causing major damage to campus facilities.

In a statement, the ministry said approximately 30 students and academic staff members were wounded in the attack, while several university buildings and infrastructure were extensively damaged.

Higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “cowardly and brutal act”. He said it violated Islamic values and international principles.

The ministry described the strike as an attack on education, knowledge and the country’s future, and urged international organizations not to remain silent over the incident.

Officials said the minister had ordered that all injured students and staff be transferred immediately to medical centers for treatment.

The ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting educational institutions and maintaining the security of universities and academic centers across Afghanistan.