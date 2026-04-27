Latest News
Six Pakistani soldiers killed in clashes with Afghan forces in Kandahar
Latest News
Afghan, Saudi foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties and regional issues in phone call
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, addressing the concerns of Afghan nationals in Saudi Arabia, and discussing key regional developments.
During the call, Muttaqi described the expansion of ties between Kabul and Riyadh as important and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to support regional stability, according to a statement released the by Afghan Foreign Ministry.
He also thanked Saudi authorities for facilitating services for Afghans residing in the kingdom, particularly in areas related to consular support and information-sharing. He emphasized the need to further strengthen human resources and capacity within diplomatic missions.
The Saudi foreign minister, in turn, underscored the importance of enhancing diplomatic relations between the two countries and welcomed efforts aimed at improving the capacity of Afghan diplomatic representations.
Both sides highlighted the importance of regional stability for all countries and stressed that challenges should be addressed through dialogue and diplomatic engagement.
The conversation concluded with an agreement to continue mutual engagement and to arrange in-person meetings at a suitable time.
Latest News
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
Bayat Power is currently the country’s largest private electricity producer and operates Bayat Power-1, Afghanistan’s first modern gas-to-electricity plant.
Bayat Power has renewed its natural gas supply agreement with Afghan Gas, securing the continued production of 40 megawatts of electricity for the next ten years.
The extension ensures that power generated from domestic gas will continue to be distributed through the country’s power utility, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), supporting households and contributing to economic activity nationwide.
A senior official from Bayat Power, Haji Ismael, welcomed the agreement, stating:
“We are very pleased to witness today the extension of the gas purchase and sale contract with Afghan Gas Company.
“As you know, Bayat Power Company has been generating forty megawatts of electricity from gas in Sheberghan Province for several years, and it is distributed through Breshna Company. This process will continue for another ten years with the extension of the contract. I would like to thank Afghan Gas Company and its leadership” he said.
Ismael added that the agreement aligns with the company’s long-term vision of supporting Afghanistan’s development through reliable, locally generated energy.
Officials from Afghan Gas in Jawzjan reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a stable gas supply, noting that domestic energy production remains an important pillar for long-term stability and self-reliance.
Bayat Power’s facility in northern Afghanistan continues to play a key role in the country’s energy mix.
The renewed agreement follows a separate extension signed earlier this year between DABS and Bayat Power, which also secured power production for an additional ten years—reinforcing a key public-private partnership in Afghanistan’s energy sector.
Alongside the extension, the two sides signed a technical memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening operational cooperation.
Bayat Power is currently the country’s largest private electricity producer and operates Bayat Power-1, Afghanistan’s first modern gas-to-electricity plant. At the time of the earlier agreement, Chairman Ehsanullah Bayat said the company remains committed to delivering reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity, while also exploring opportunities to expand production capacity.
The project itself represents a major milestone in Afghanistan’s energy development. Built as a public-private partnership, it brings together Bayat Power, Siemens Energy, Afghan government institutions—including the Ministries of Mines and Petroleum and Energy and Water—Afghan Gas, and DABS. The facility uses Siemens Energy’s advanced SGT-A45 mobile gas turbine, known for its efficiency and flexibility, and remains a cornerstone of the country’s push toward greater energy independence.
Overall, the renewed agreement is seen as a significant step toward strengthening domestic energy production, reducing reliance on imports, and supporting Afghanistan’s long-term economic development.
Latest News
IEA responds to Global Terrorism Index 2026, highlights security gains
The Islamic Emirate also stressed its commitment to fulfilling regional security responsibilities and maintaining long-term stability, vowing to preserve and further strengthen recent gains.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has responded to the 2026 Global Terrorism Index report, emphasizing what it described as a significant reduction in insecurity and continued progress toward nationwide stability.
In a statement, the authorities said Afghanistan is currently on a path toward consolidating lasting security, attributing the decline in violence to effective leadership and the efforts of security forces.
The statement noted that improved security conditions have created opportunities for economic growth, investment, and the implementation of major national and international infrastructure projects. Officials added that plans are underway to strengthen a secure investment environment, expand transit networks, and support the private sector.
The Islamic Emirate also stressed its commitment to fulfilling regional security responsibilities and maintaining long-term stability, vowing to preserve and further strengthen recent gains.
According to the 2026 Global Terrorism Index, Afghanistan ranks 11th among countries most affected by terrorism, compared to its previous position of ninth. Pakistan was ranked as the country most impacted by terrorism in the latest report.
Officials reiterated that sustained security improvements remain a top priority as the country seeks to build a more stable and economically viable future.
Afghan, Saudi foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties and regional issues in phone call
Six Pakistani soldiers killed in clashes with Afghan forces in Kandahar
Iran gave US a proposal for reopening the Strait Of Hormuz and ending the war, Axios reports
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s UN representation still in limbo
Saar: Anti-immigration wave gains ground worldwide
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
TAPI gas pipeline advances 25 km in Afghanistan
Russia backs Uzbekistan–Afghanistan trade hub, praises regional economic cooperation
Injury concerns mount ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 as stars sidelined
Saar: Anti-immigration wave gains ground worldwide
Saar: Talks between Iran and US discussed
Tawsia: Activities of Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development discussed
Tahawol: EU envoy’s concern over Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s focus on developing regional cooperation discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan ramps up deportations of Afghan refugees, rights group warns
-
Sport4 days ago
Kabul hosts international wrestling tournament, highlighting regional ties and unity
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL 2026: Sunrisers dominate Delhi Capital with record-breaking batsmen show
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul–Tehran call highlights growing ties and support for diplomatic solutions
-
Sport5 days ago
ATN secures five-year broadcast deal for Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA ambassador, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister discuss Afghan refugee situation
-
Business5 days ago
CASA-1000 power project on track to launch in 2027
-
Latest News3 days ago
Albanian PM criticizes NATO’s Afghanistan withdrawal