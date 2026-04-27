Afghan, Saudi foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties and regional issues in phone call

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, addressing the concerns of Afghan nationals in Saudi Arabia, and discussing key regional developments.

During the call, Muttaqi described the expansion of ties between Kabul and Riyadh as important and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to support regional stability, according to a statement released the by Afghan Foreign Ministry.

He also thanked Saudi authorities for facilitating services for Afghans residing in the kingdom, particularly in areas related to consular support and information-sharing. He emphasized the need to further strengthen human resources and capacity within diplomatic missions.

The Saudi foreign minister, in turn, underscored the importance of enhancing diplomatic relations between the two countries and welcomed efforts aimed at improving the capacity of Afghan diplomatic representations.

Both sides highlighted the importance of regional stability for all countries and stressed that challenges should be addressed through dialogue and diplomatic engagement.

The conversation concluded with an agreement to continue mutual engagement and to arrange in-person meetings at a suitable time.