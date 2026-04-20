Afghanistan showcases industry at key Central Asia expo

Afghanistan is making steady progress toward self-sufficiency in car battery production, officials from the Chamber of Industries and Mines said.

They noted that with consistent support from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, particularly in facilitating investment, the country could become both a producer and exporter of car batteries by the end of the current year.

According to the Union of Car Battery Manufacturing Factories, a significant portion of domestic demand is already being met through local production, with full self-sufficiency expected in the near future.

Industry representatives also said Afghan manufacturers have begun exporting car batteries to countries in the Gulf region and parts of Europe, though further expansion depends on improved transport routes and export arrangements.

“Last year, for the first time in Afghanistan’s history, we exported car batteries abroad,” said Abdul Mateen Qalandari, Head of the Secretariat of the Chamber of Industries and Mines. “This year, we expect to export hundreds of containers.”

Manufacturers have called on the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to continue restrictions on lead exports and to prioritize the use of domestically produced car batteries in government procurement contracts.

Officials added that the number of car battery manufacturing factories is expected to reach 20 by the end of the year.

Afghanistan currently produces around 38,000 tons of car batteries annually, and industry leaders say local manufacturers have the capacity to further increase output.

“Factories are producing a wide range of car batteries in different sizes, meeting the needs of the domestic market,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Officials from the Ministry of Economy emphasized that the development of domestic industries remains a top priority, adding that efforts are underway to create a more favorable environment for both domestic and foreign investors.

“In the past, car batteries were imported from countries such as Pakistan, Iran, Thailand, and China,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister for Technical Affairs. “However, imports have now declined, and Afghanistan is on track to achieve self-sufficiency in this sector by the end of the year.”