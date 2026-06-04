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IEA leader says General Amnesty helped bring security and stability to Afghanistan

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The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, has said that the general amnesty announced following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021 was aimed at preventing revenge and helping restore security and stability across the country.

According to IEA deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat, Akhundzada made the remarks during a meeting in Kandahar with governors, heads of Ulema councils, appellate court chiefs, tribal elders, and religious scholars from nine provinces in northeastern and northwestern Afghanistan.

Addressing the gathering, Akhundzada said the Islamic Emirate had instructed its fighters not to seek retribution against former government officials, security personnel, or others associated with the previous administration.

“We prevented the Mujahideen from taking revenge and prohibited them from doing so,” he said. “We told them to lay down their weapons; we would not kill them and would not hold them accountable. They laid down their weapons, and we granted them amnesty.”

The general amnesty was announced shortly after the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, ending two decades of conflict between the former Western-backed government and the IEA. The move was widely presented by the authorities as an effort to encourage reconciliation and prevent further bloodshed during the transition of power.

Akhundzada said that after years of war and suffering, Afghans should be encouraged to forgive one another and move beyond longstanding grievances. He urged religious leaders and community elders to promote reconciliation and help prevent old disputes from being passed on to future generations.

He added that lasting peace requires communities to reject cycles of revenge and hostility, warning that unresolved conflicts could continue to fuel divisions if left unaddressed.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the Kandahar Ulema Council, the Supreme Court, the Central Darul Ifta, the Religious Publications Evaluation Department, and a number of teachers and madrasa administrators.

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Afghanistan signs $20 million contract for salt mining in Herat

According to the ministry, the project covers an area of 9.7 square kilometers and involves an investment of approximately $20.045 million. The contract has been awarded for a period of 15 years.

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9 hours ago

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June 4, 2026

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Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has signed a contract worth more than $20 million for the extraction and processing of salt from a mine in western Herat province.

The agreement was signed on Thursday by Mines and Petroleum Minister Hedayatullah Badri and the Red Gold Asia Mining and Processing Company for Block Two of the Namsar salt deposit in Ghoryan district.

According to the ministry, the project covers an area of 9.7 square kilometers and involves an investment of approximately $20.045 million. The contract has been awarded for a period of 15 years.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Badri highlighted the economic importance of the project and said the company would pay a royalty of 1,500 afghanis (AFN) per ton of extracted salt. He stressed that the contractor must carry out all operations in accordance with Afghanistan’s mining laws, regulations and contractual commitments.

The ministry said the company has also committed to spending $930,000 on community development projects and social services in the area in addition to royalty payments.

Officials added that the company will be required to comply with environmental protection obligations outlined in the contract.

The project is expected to create employment opportunities for around 100 people and forms part of the government’s broader efforts to attract investment into Afghanistan’s mining sector and increase domestic resource development.

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Belarusian defense minister warns Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions could fuel extremism in CSTO states

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11 hours ago

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June 4, 2026

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Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin has warned that the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan could trigger a humanitarian crisis and create conditions for the spread of extremist ideologies and terrorist groups into member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Speaking at a meeting of the CSTO Defence Ministers Council in Moscow, Khrenin said the security situation within the organization’s area of responsibility had not improved since last year, citing emerging threats in Central Asia and developments in Iran.

Khrenin called on CSTO countries to increase participation in joint military training activities and expand cooperation with other states and organizations that share the bloc’s security principles.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a Russia-led military alliance established in 2002 that brings together Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia.

Regional countries including Russia have repeatedly raised concerns about security threat from Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate, however, has dismissed the concern reiterating that it will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against other countries.

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Italian PM condemns ‘horrific’ killing of four migrant workers in Calabria, vows justice

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14 hours ago

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June 4, 2026

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned the killing of four farm workers in southern Italy, describing the crime as “horrific” and pledging that those responsible will be brought to justice.

In a statement posted on social media platform X on Wednesday, Meloni said the murders in the Calabria region had “shocked us all” and welcomed the arrests made in connection with the case.

She said investigators were able to identify suspects partly through evidence gathered from surveillance cameras installed in the area where the killings occurred.

The prime minister expressed her condolences to the victims’ families and stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the crime.

“Italy does not back down in the face of violence and barbarity. It is essential to shed ​full light on this terrible crime and bring all those responsible to justice,” she said.

The migrants were found on Monday in a burned-out van parked in a petrol station in Amendolara, in the southern region of Calabria. Surveillance cameras showed two people setting the car alight with their victims still alive inside. Three of the ​dead were fellow ⁠Afghans, while the fourth was Pakistani

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate has called on Italian authorities to bring to justice those responsible for the incident.

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