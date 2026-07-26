Afghanistan can link South and Central Asia through data transit: Baradar

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said on Sunday Afghanistan has the potential to connect South Asia with Central Asia through data transit.

Speaking at the opening of a communications and information technology exhibition in Kabul, Baradar described the development of the communications and IT sectors as one of the Islamic Emirate’s key priorities.

“Advancing the communications and technology sector in line with the demands of the modern era is our responsibility,” Baradar said. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan seeks to gradually use existing resources to become competitive with countries in the region and around the world.”

Baradar added that since the Islamic Emirate returned to power, Afghanistan has made progress in communications and information technology, while also achieving gains in digital governance.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Abdul Salam Hanafi stressed the importance of expanding digital governance, saying: “All government institutions should deliver their services through digital systems and connect with other government agencies to provide greater convenience for our fellow citizens.”

Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi also announced plans to simplify and digitize export procedures.

“Simplifying and digitizing government is one of our aspirations. We have an export program and a system integration project underway, which will be launched soon,” he said.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdul Ahad Fazli said that telecommunications services would be expanded across the country.

“The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is at your service, especially in provinces and remote areas that have been deprived of telecommunications services,” Fazli said.

Telecommunications companies also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding telecom and internet services across Afghanistan. Company officials said they would continue working alongside the government to further develop the technology sector.

Aliullah Sarwari, CEO of Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC), said: “We are committed to investing in the telecommunications sector and improving service quality. Most remote areas are now covered by telecommunications services. God willing, we will also cooperate with the authorities to further enhance service quality.”

The Communications and Information Technology Exhibition was held in Kabul with the participation of government officials and companies operating in the technology sector. At the conclusion of the exhibition, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology signed several memorandums of understanding with government agencies to expand digital services and facilitate the delivery of public services.