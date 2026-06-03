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IEA urges Italy to bring perpetrators of Afghan migrants’ burning to justice
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate has called on Italian authorities to bring to justice those responsible for an incident in which three Afghan migrants lost their lives after a vehicle was deliberately set on fire at a gas station in Amendolara, located in the Calabria region of southern Italy.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that the Islamic Emirate urges the Italian authorities to arrest those responsible for the incident and take the necessary measures to ensure justice and safeguard the rights of the victims and their families.
Balkhi also stressed the importance of protecting the lives, dignity, security, and fundamental rights of Afghan migrants residing in Italy and other countries. He expressed hope that effective measures would be taken to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents.
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Khalilzad: Greater Central-South Asia connectivity could transform region
Khalilzad made the remarks ahead of the second Termez Dialogue, which is scheduled to open in Uzbekistan on Thursday.
Zalmay Khalilzad has said that deeper integration in transportation, communications and energy networks between Central and South Asia could be transformative for the region, fostering both economic prosperity and long-term stability.
Khalilzad made the remarks ahead of the second Termez Dialogue, which is scheduled to open in Uzbekistan on Thursday. The forum will bring together government officials, policymakers and regional experts to discuss cooperation, trade and connectivity across the broader region.
“Increased transportation, communication and energy connectivity between Central and South Asia can help transform both regions, creating more security and prosperity,” Khalilzad wrote on X. “I wish the participants of the Termez meeting every success.”
His comments come as regional countries continue to explore ways to strengthen economic links and improve trade corridors connecting Central and South Asia, with Afghanistan, which is widely viewed as a key transit route between the two regions.
The initiative also coincides with ongoing efforts by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to expand the country’s regional economic ties and enhance connectivity with neighbouring states.
Since returning to power in 2021, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized trade, transit and infrastructure development as central pillars of its economic agenda, arguing that Afghanistan’s strategic location positions it to serve as a bridge between Central and South Asia.
Afghan officials have consistently promoted regional integration through transport, energy and trade projects aimed at increasing commercial activity, facilitating the movement of goods and people, and attracting investment. The Islamic Emirate has maintained that improved connectivity is essential to boosting economic growth, creating employment opportunities and strengthening Afghanistan’s role as a regional transit hub.
The Termez Dialogue is expected to focus on practical measures to enhance regional cooperation, with connectivity, trade and economic integration among the key issues on the agenda.
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Rubio says at least five countries willing to accept stranded Afghans in Qatar
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that at least five countries have expressed willingness to receive Afghan refugees currently stranded in Qatar, as the Trump administration continues efforts to find alternatives to returning them to Afghanistan.
Speaking before lawmakers, Rubio said the administration does not want to force Afghans housed at Camp As Sayliyah in Doha to return to Afghanistan and has been in discussions with several countries about resettling them.
“We’re obviously operating right now under a directive that prohibits the entry of Afghans into the United States,” Rubio said, adding that officials have been working daily to identify third-country resettlement options.
More than 1,100 Afghans have remained at the former U.S. military base in Qatar since the administration halted refugee admissions for Afghans who worked with the U.S. military.
During the hearing, Representative Grace Meng raised concerns about reports that some Afghans could be transferred to countries facing security or humanitarian challenges like Congo. She argued that such moves could endanger former interpreters, special operations partners and the family members of U.S. service personnel.
Rubio responded that he did not believe any of the countries under consideration were conflict zones, but acknowledged that no single country is likely to accept all of the stranded Afghans.
“I don’t think there’s one country that’s going to take all 1,000,” Rubio said, adding that the United States is seeking countries willing to share responsibility and provide acceptable resettlement options for those affected.
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Qatar highlights Afghanistan mediation efforts at UN General Assembly
Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting peace and stability in Afghanistan, highlighting its role in mediation efforts and ongoing engagement through the United Nations-led Doha Process.
Speaking before the UN General Assembly during a meeting on strengthening mediation in the peaceful settlement of disputes, Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, pointed to Doha’s diplomatic efforts in Afghanistan as a key example of successful mediation.
She noted that Qatar’s facilitation efforts culminated in the signing of the peace agreement between the United States and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Doha on February 29, 2020.
The Qatari envoy said her country has continued its humanitarian, development and political engagement in Afghanistan since then. She also highlighted Qatar’s role in hosting the UN-led Doha Process on Afghanistan, which has brought together the UN Secretary-General and special envoys for Afghanistan in a series of meetings held in May 2023 and in February and July 2024.
Al-Thani added that Qatar hosted the third meeting of the Counter-Narcotics Working Group and the second meeting of the Private Sector Working Group last July as part of ongoing international efforts to address key challenges facing Afghanistan.
Qatar has played a central role in diplomatic engagement on Afghanistan over the past decade, serving as a venue for negotiations and international discussions aimed at promoting peace, stability and economic development in the country.
IEA urges Italy to bring perpetrators of Afghan migrants’ burning to justice
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Khalilzad: Greater Central-South Asia connectivity could transform region
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