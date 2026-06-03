IEA urges Italy to bring perpetrators of Afghan migrants’ burning to justice

Zalmay Khalilzad has said that deeper integration in transportation, communications and energy networks between Central and South Asia could be transformative for the region, fostering both economic prosperity and long-term stability.

Khalilzad made the remarks ahead of the second Termez Dialogue, which is scheduled to open in Uzbekistan on Thursday. The forum will bring together government officials, policymakers and regional experts to discuss cooperation, trade and connectivity across the broader region.

“Increased transportation, communication and energy connectivity between Central and South Asia can help transform both regions, creating more security and prosperity,” Khalilzad wrote on X. “I wish the participants of the Termez meeting every success.”

His comments come as regional countries continue to explore ways to strengthen economic links and improve trade corridors connecting Central and South Asia, with Afghanistan, which is widely viewed as a key transit route between the two regions.

The initiative also coincides with ongoing efforts by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to expand the country’s regional economic ties and enhance connectivity with neighbouring states.

Since returning to power in 2021, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized trade, transit and infrastructure development as central pillars of its economic agenda, arguing that Afghanistan’s strategic location positions it to serve as a bridge between Central and South Asia.

Afghan officials have consistently promoted regional integration through transport, energy and trade projects aimed at increasing commercial activity, facilitating the movement of goods and people, and attracting investment. The Islamic Emirate has maintained that improved connectivity is essential to boosting economic growth, creating employment opportunities and strengthening Afghanistan’s role as a regional transit hub.

The Termez Dialogue is expected to focus on practical measures to enhance regional cooperation, with connectivity, trade and economic integration among the key issues on the agenda.