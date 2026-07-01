Uzbekistan, Qatar reaffirm support for Afghanistan’s sustainable development

Uzbekistan and Qatar have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and supporting Afghanistan’s sustainable development following talks between senior officials in Tashkent.

According to a statement from Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, met with Qatar’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Hassan Hamza Hashim, on June 30 to discuss regional cooperation and developments related to Afghanistan.

The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in trade, investment, transport and logistics, as well as cultural and humanitarian initiatives aimed at supporting Afghanistan’s long-term socio-economic recovery. The two officials also exchanged views on regional issues and explored ways to enhance coordination on matters concerning Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the Qatari delegation praised Uzbekistan’s continued efforts to assist Afghanistan’s reconstruction and economic development, highlighting Tashkent’s growing role in promoting regional dialogue, connectivity and stability.

According to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, Qatar expressed appreciation for Uzbekistan’s “consistent efforts to support Afghanistan’s socio-economic recovery” and recognized the country’s important contribution to advancing regional stability and development.

Uzbekistan has increasingly sought to engage with Afghanistan through infrastructure projects, trade initiatives and humanitarian assistance, maintaining that the country’s economic recovery is essential for lasting security and prosperity across Central Asia.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening Uzbekistan-Qatar relations, expanding practical cooperation on regional issues, and maintaining regular dialogue on Afghanistan. They also expressed their readiness to continue working together to promote peace, sustainable economic development and greater regional connectivity.