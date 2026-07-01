Afghan force strikes ISIS-linked targets in Pakistan, Defense Ministry Says

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense says the Afghan Air Force carried out airstrikes on what it described as joint ISIS and “mischief and corruption” centers in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, one of the strikes targeted a joint ISIS and “mischief and corruption” center in the Saranan area of Pishin district in Balochistan.

The ministry said the facility had been used to organize sabotage operations and attacks inside Afghanistan and served as a coordination center for bombardments in which Afghan civilians were targeted.

In separate operations, the Afghan Air Force also struck an ISIS center in the Qamber Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and another joint ISIS and “mischief and corruption” center in the Garm Chashma area of the Shah Salim Valley in Chitral.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the sites were also being used to plan sabotage operations and attacks against civilians.

The ministry said preliminary information indicates the strikes inflicted heavy casualties and significant material losses on ISIS members, the “mischief and corruption” network, and their supporters.

It added that the operations were carried out with a high degree of precision against their intended targets and that no civilian casualties were reported.

The Ministry of Defense said Afghanistan’s Air Defense Forces will continue to target any location used to threaten the country’s security.