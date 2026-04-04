Kazakhstan eyes rare metals mining projects in Afghanistan and Rwanda

Kazakhstan is actively exploring mining opportunities in Afghanistan and Rwanda, focusing on rare metals, as part of a broader strategy to expand its resource development portfolio. According to a report by Kazinform, Tau-Ken Samruk, Kazakhstan’s national mining company, is conducting laboratory studies on mineral samples obtained from both countries.

The announcement was made by Iran Sharkhan, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Industry and Construction, during the Geoscience & Exploration Central Asia 2026 event. Sharkhan emphasized the substantial resource potential in Afghanistan and Rwanda, noting that current efforts are directed towards evaluating the legal and regulatory frameworks in these countries, as well as verifying the geological prospects before proceeding with potential mining operations.

The laboratory testing, which is taking place at Tau-Ken Samruk’s facilities and additional labs in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region, involves comprehensive analysis of base metals, rare metals, and rare earth elements from the two countries. These tests will determine the viability of large-scale mining operations in the future.

Sharkhan further indicated that if the laboratory results confirm promising geological findings, more detailed plans for mining projects will be disclosed in the coming months.

The report also highlighted that Kazakhstan’s major mining companies have already invested nearly 150 billion tenge into scientific research in the country’s mining sector, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to advancing its mining industry on both the local and international stages.

As Kazakhstan looks to expand its global mining footprint, the exploration of rare metals in Afghanistan and Rwanda marks a significant step towards diversifying its mining interests.