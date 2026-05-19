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Five million people have returned to Afghanistan since 2023, UN reports

According to the report, the United Nations will hold a meeting in Baku this week to discuss how to coordinate support for the integration of returnees in Afghanistan.

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The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) has announced that more than five million people have returned to Afghanistan since 2023.

The organization reported on Monday that this influx has led to a significant increase in the country’s population, creating new challenges in the areas of housing and urban services.

According to the report, the United Nations will hold a meeting in Baku this week to discuss how to coordinate support for the integration of returnees in Afghanistan.

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UK envoy highlights importance of Afghanistan-Pakistan relations and women’s inclusion

Both sides discussed the need for practical steps to strengthen relations between Kabul and Islamabad amid ongoing regional diplomatic efforts concerning Afghanistan.

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May 19, 2026

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UK Special Envoy for Afghanistan Richard Lindsay has emphasized the importance of improving relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan and ensuring the inclusion of Afghan women and girls in society.

In a statement issued following his meeting with Afghanistan’s representative to Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, in Doha, Lindsay described the talks as valuable and focused on key regional and social issues related to Afghanistan.

According to the British envoy, both sides discussed the need for practical steps to strengthen relations between Kabul and Islamabad amid ongoing regional diplomatic efforts concerning Afghanistan.

Lindsay also stressed the importance of the participation and inclusion of Afghan women and girls in society, an issue that continues to be a major focus of international engagement with the Islamic Emirate.

The meeting comes as regional and international diplomatic contacts regarding Afghanistan continue, with several countries and international actors seeking broader dialogue on political, humanitarian and regional security issues.

Britain has repeatedly called for greater engagement on matters related to education, women’s participation and regional stability while continuing diplomatic contacts concerning Afghanistan.

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China’s special envoy visits Afghanistan, holds talks with Muttaqi and Anas Haqqani

According to the ministry, the discussions focused on China-Afghanistan relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

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5 hours ago

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May 19, 2026

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China’s Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs, Yue Xiaoyong, has visited Afghanistan and Qatar as part of a regional diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional cooperation, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Yue traveled to Afghanistan and Qatar from May 10 to May 16, 2026.

During his visit to Afghanistan, the Chinese envoy held separate meetings with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and senior Interior Ministry adviser Anas Haqqani.

According to the ministry, the discussions focused on China-Afghanistan relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

China has continued diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021 and has repeatedly stressed the importance of regional stability, economic cooperation and connectivity projects involving Afghanistan.

In recent years, Beijing has also expanded talks with Afghan officials on trade, infrastructure development and security cooperation.

As part of the regional tour, Yue also visited Qatar, where he met Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Qatar’s Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said both sides exchanged views on issues of common concern, but did not provide further details about the discussions.

China and Qatar have both remained actively involved in regional diplomacy related to Afghanistan, including humanitarian assistance, political dialogue and economic cooperation initiatives.

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Afghanistan condemns drone attack near UAE nuclear power plant

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20 hours ago

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May 18, 2026

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has expressed deep concern over rising tensions in the region and condemned recent drone attacks targeting civilian facilities in the United Arab Emirates, particularly the Barakah nuclear power plant.

In a statement released on Monday, the ministry called on all parties involved in the ongoing conflict to exercise restraint and caution, warning against further escalation of violence in the region.

The ministry emphasized the importance of respecting international principles and responsibilities, urging all sides to avoid actions that could intensify the crisis. It said ongoing disputes should be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means.

The UAE said Sunday that a fire broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah nuclear power plant after it was struck by a drone.

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