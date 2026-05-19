China’s special envoy visits Afghanistan, holds talks with Muttaqi and Anas Haqqani

China’s Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs, Yue Xiaoyong, has visited Afghanistan and Qatar as part of a regional diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and discussing regional cooperation, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Yue traveled to Afghanistan and Qatar from May 10 to May 16, 2026.

During his visit to Afghanistan, the Chinese envoy held separate meetings with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and senior Interior Ministry adviser Anas Haqqani.

According to the ministry, the discussions focused on China-Afghanistan relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

China has continued diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021 and has repeatedly stressed the importance of regional stability, economic cooperation and connectivity projects involving Afghanistan.

In recent years, Beijing has also expanded talks with Afghan officials on trade, infrastructure development and security cooperation.

As part of the regional tour, Yue also visited Qatar, where he met Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Qatar’s Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said both sides exchanged views on issues of common concern, but did not provide further details about the discussions.

China and Qatar have both remained actively involved in regional diplomacy related to Afghanistan, including humanitarian assistance, political dialogue and economic cooperation initiatives.