Business
Kazakhstan grain exports to Afghanistan jump sharply
Shipments to Afghanistan reached 302,000 tons during the period, marking a 4.2-fold increase compared to the same timeframe last year.
Grain exports from Kazakhstan to Afghanistan surged more than fourfold in the first quarter of 2026, according to a report by Kazinform International News Agency.
Shipments to Afghanistan reached 302,000 tonnes during the period, marking a 4.2-fold increase compared to the same timeframe last year.
Kazakhstan’s overall grain exports also recorded solid growth, rising 18 percent to 3.2 million tonnes. Domestic grain shipments increased by 8 percent, totaling 0.9 million tonnes.
Looking ahead, Kazakhstan plans to expand its agricultural processing capacity, with new grain facilities expected to handle a combined 5.8 million tonnes annually by 2028.
Business
Afghan economic commission approves 12 major development projects across key sectors
In the infrastructure sector, projects include connecting the eastern Kandahar substation to the new central substation in Tarinkot, as well as a major electricity transmission project from Kajaki dam to New Tarinkot.
The Economic Deputy Office of the Prime Minister says 12 major development projects have been approved in the latest meeting of the Economic Commission and referred to relevant departments for implementation.
According to the statement, the approved projects include the transfer of imported electricity to the province of Paktika, construction of a double-circuit transmission line from Ghazni, completion of remaining substation works, and expansion of the national power network.
The package also includes extension of electricity lines from the Nurul-Jihad substation to the provinces of Herat, Farah, and Nimroz, as well as supplying electricity to Seydan village in the Grishk district of Helmand.
In the infrastructure sector, projects include connecting the eastern Kandahar substation to the new central substation in Tarinkot, as well as a major electricity transmission project from Kajaki dam to New Tarinkot.
Other approved projects include irrigation schemes in Faryab, upgrading and activating the 350-bed Aino Mina hospital in Kandahar, construction of a grand mosque with a capacity of 40,000 worshippers in Nimroz, and expansion of the Torghundi–Herat and Andkhoy–Shiberghan–Mazar-i-Sharif railway lines.
Officials say these projects aim to strengthen infrastructure, improve public services, and support economic growth across the country.
Business
Afghanistan, Iran sign 23-point MoU to expand border trade
Business
Afghanistan and Shanghai Chambers sign trade and investment cooperation agreement
The Shanghai Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Afghan delegation and stressed the importance of expanding practical and long-term economic cooperation between the two sides.
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has announced that a high-level delegation led by Sayed Karim Hashimi held talks with the Shanghai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chinese investors in Shanghai.
During the meeting, Hashimi described Shanghai as one of the world’s leading economic and investment hubs, emphasizing Afghanistan’s strategic location in the heart of Asia as a key bridge between Central and East Asia.
He highlighted China’s Belt and Road Initiative as a major opportunity for regional economic cooperation and reaffirmed Afghanistan’s readiness to actively participate in the framework.
Hashimi also said Afghanistan’s private sector is prepared to expand cooperation with Chinese investors in mining, agriculture, industry, transit, logistics, technology, manufacturing, carpets, precious stones, medical products, and banking sectors.
The Shanghai Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Afghan delegation and stressed the importance of expanding practical and long-term economic cooperation between the two sides.
At the end of the meeting, a cooperation agreement on trade and investment was officially signed between the two chambers.
The delegation also included senior members of provincial chambers and leading Afghan business figures.
Afghanistan set for Maldives four-nation tournament
Kazakhstan grain exports to Afghanistan jump sharply
Three dead in suspected hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship
Gujarat Titans win thriller as IPL double-header delivers drama
US plans operation to assist ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
Etihad Airways to expand Kabul–Abu Dhabi flights to daily service amid surging demand
Afghanistan’s new cricket head coach Richard Pybus arrives in Kabul
Tahawol: Efforts for US-Iran agreement
Saar: World Press Freedom Day
Tahawol: Trump’s ongoing contradictory statements on Iran discussed
Saar: Strong criticism of Pakistani army discussed
Documentary on Treasure of the Soil
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Afghanistan launches first 5G trial in Kabul to boost telecom services
-
Sport5 days ago
FIFA offers ATN official World Cup Preview Series ahead of tournament
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan and Shanghai Chambers sign trade and investment cooperation agreement
-
Latest News5 days ago
UK sets new limits on Afghan relocation, ends evacuation assistance
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghan women’s refugee team cleared to compete in FIFA competitions
-
World4 days ago
US war in Iran has cost $25 billion so far, says Pentagon official
-
Latest News4 days ago
Karzai warns continued ban on girls’ education will deepen Afghanistan’s foreign dependence