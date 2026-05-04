All eyes on Jeddah as AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 kicks off

The Asian football spotlight shifts to Jeddah this week as the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 kicks off on Tuesday May 5, with 16 of the continent’s top youth teams competing for regional glory and qualification to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

All matches will be staged at King Abdullah Sports City, where a centralized tournament model will see four stadiums within a single complex host every fixture — a format designed to streamline operations and enhance the experience for players and fans alike, alongside dedicated fan zones and entertainment activities.

Adding to the tournament’s reach, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has confirmed it will broadcast matches live and exclusively on Ariana News for the duration of the tournament, which runs through until May 22.

The tournament features a blend of traditional powerhouses and emerging sides. Hosts Saudi Arabia headline Group A alongside Tajikistan, Thailand and Myanmar, while Group B includes former champions Japan, Indonesia, China and Qatar. In Group C, South Korea face Yemen, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates, while defending champions Uzbekistan lead Group D with Australia, India and North Korea.

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, with all eight quarter-finalists automatically qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Opening day fixtures will see Saudi Arabia take on Myanmar as the hosts aim to build on last year’s runner-up finish, while Tajikistan face Thailand in the other Group A clash. In Group B, four-time champions Japan meet Qatar, with Indonesia set to play China.

Beyond the competition, the tournament is a key test event for Saudi Arabia ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2027, offering an opportunity to refine tournament delivery, coordination and infrastructure at scale.

With scouts, fans and broadcasters closely watching, the competition is expected to showcase some of Asia’s brightest young talents — many of whom will be aiming to take their first step onto the global stage.

Fans across Afghanistan are meanwhile encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for updated information and broadcast schedules on this tournament.