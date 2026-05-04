Sport
All eyes on Jeddah as AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 kicks off
Adding to the tournament’s reach, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has confirmed it will broadcast matches live and exclusively on Ariana News for the duration of the tournament, which runs through until May 22.
The Asian football spotlight shifts to Jeddah this week as the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 kicks off on Tuesday May 5, with 16 of the continent’s top youth teams competing for regional glory and qualification to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026.
All matches will be staged at King Abdullah Sports City, where a centralized tournament model will see four stadiums within a single complex host every fixture — a format designed to streamline operations and enhance the experience for players and fans alike, alongside dedicated fan zones and entertainment activities.
Adding to the tournament’s reach, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has confirmed it will broadcast matches live and exclusively on Ariana News for the duration of the tournament, which runs through until May 22.
The tournament features a blend of traditional powerhouses and emerging sides. Hosts Saudi Arabia headline Group A alongside Tajikistan, Thailand and Myanmar, while Group B includes former champions Japan, Indonesia, China and Qatar. In Group C, South Korea face Yemen, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates, while defending champions Uzbekistan lead Group D with Australia, India and North Korea.
Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, with all eight quarter-finalists automatically qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
Opening day fixtures will see Saudi Arabia take on Myanmar as the hosts aim to build on last year’s runner-up finish, while Tajikistan face Thailand in the other Group A clash. In Group B, four-time champions Japan meet Qatar, with Indonesia set to play China.
Beyond the competition, the tournament is a key test event for Saudi Arabia ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2027, offering an opportunity to refine tournament delivery, coordination and infrastructure at scale.
With scouts, fans and broadcasters closely watching, the competition is expected to showcase some of Asia’s brightest young talents — many of whom will be aiming to take their first step onto the global stage.
Fans across Afghanistan are meanwhile encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for updated information and broadcast schedules on this tournament.
Sport
Afghanistan set for Maldives four-nation tournament
The tournament is scheduled to run from early June through June 10 and will feature regional opposition, including Pakistan national football team and the host nation, while Bangladesh national under-23 football team will also take part.
Afghanistan national football team will compete in a four-nation tournament in the Maldives next month, as part of efforts to boost match readiness and international competitiveness, the Afghanistan Football Federation announced.
The tournament is scheduled to run from early June through June 10 and will feature regional opposition, including Pakistan national football team and the host nation, while Bangladesh national under-23 football team will also take part.
Officials say the competition is designed to provide valuable game time and assess player performance against familiar regional rivals, as Afghanistan continues to rebuild its football program.
In recent years, the team has faced ongoing challenges, including limited training resources and financial constraints. Despite these setbacks, Afghanistan has remained active internationally through tournaments and training camps.
As a member of the Asian Football Confederation, Afghanistan continues to compete in regional events such as Asian Cup qualifiers and the SAFF Championship, aiming to improve both results and rankings.
Participation in multi-nation tournaments like this is considered vital for teams with limited exposure, offering a platform to build cohesion, test tactics and regain match sharpness.
With South Asian football becoming increasingly competitive, the upcoming tournament presents another opportunity for Afghanistan to regain momentum and strengthen its standing in the region.
Sport
Big wins for CSK and DC in latest IPL 2026 action
This marks the third time CSK have completed a league double over MI, after 2014 and 2023.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, completing a league double over their arch-rivals in the TATA IPL 2026.
A disciplined bowling display, led by Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad, restricted MI to a below-par total before a composed chase anchored by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma sealed a comfortable win for the home side.
After winning the toss and opting to bat, MI started briskly despite the absence of Rohit Sharma. Ryan Rickelton led the early charge, helping MI cross 50 in the powerplay. However, Noor Ahmad shifted momentum by dismissing Rickelton, halting MI’s early surge.
Naman Dhir and Suryakumar Yadav kept the innings steady, but debutant Ramakrishna Ghosh struck to remove Suryakumar for his maiden IPL wicket. Noor Ahmad later returned to dismiss Tilak Varma, finishing with impressive figures of 2/26.
Dhir fought valiantly with a gritty 57 off 37 balls, but MI lost momentum in the death overs as Anshul Kamboj’s incisive spell (3/28), including the key wicket of skipper Hardik Pandya, triggered a collapse. MI finished on 159/7.
In reply, CSK suffered an early setback when Sanju Samson (11) was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored the innings with an unbeaten 67 off 48 balls, supported by Urvil Patel’s quick 24 off 12.
The decisive phase came through Gaikwad’s partnership with Impact Player Kartik Sharma. Sharma played with freedom, attacking MI’s spinners and bringing up a maiden IPL half-century in style. He finished the match with a boundary off Trent Boult as CSK reached the target with 11 balls to spare.
This marks the third time CSK have completed a league double over MI, after 2014 and 2023.
The earlier match of the day saw Delhi Capitals (DC) producing a record-breaking batting performance to complete their highest successful chase in IPL history, defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in a high-scoring thriller at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
In a match that produced 451 runs, DC chased down a daunting target of 226 with five balls to spare.
RR skipper Riyan Parag elected to bat first on a flat surface, but DC struck early through Mitchell Starc, who removed Yashasvi Jaiswal in his comeback spell. Kyle Jamieson soon dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, leaving RR under pressure at 12/2.
Parag and Dhruv Jurel rebuilt the innings with a brilliant 102-run partnership. Parag starred with a fluent 90 off 50 balls, while Jurel added 42 before falling to Axar Patel.
Late fireworks from Donovan Ferreira changed the complexion of the innings, as he smashed an unbeaten 47 off just 14 balls, helping RR finish on 225/6.
In response, DC openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka produced a stunning 110-run stand to seize control early. Nissanka scored a rapid 62 off 33 balls, while Rahul anchored the chase with a superb 75 off 40.
Despite late wickets, contributions from Nitish Rana (33 off 17), Tristan Stubbs (18*), and Ashutosh Sharma (25*) ensured DC crossed the line comfortably in 19.1 overs. KL Rahul was named Player of the Match for his match-defining innings.
Today’s IPL Matches
IPL 2026 continues today with two exciting fixtures that are expected to further shape the points table as the league stage intensifies.
The action begins with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, followed by Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Fans can look forward to another action-packed day of cricket, featuring top international and domestic stars battling for crucial points in the race to the playoffs.
All matches will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television, bringing full coverage of every boundary, wicket, and turning moment to viewers nationwide.
Sport
Afghan women’s refugee team cleared to compete in FIFA competitions
The Afghanistan women’s refugee football team, known as Afghan Women United, has been granted eligibility to compete in official international competitions following a landmark decision by FIFA.
The decision, announced Wednesday, opens the door to future participation in events such as qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.
The decision was approved by the FIFA Council at a meeting in Vancouver, Canada, where members voted to amend regulations allowing recognition of refugee-based representative teams under exceptional circumstances.
The move comes nearly five years after the players fled Afghanistan following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021 and the subsequent ban on women’s sport.
Under the new ruling, Afghan Women United will be formally recognised by FIFA as Afghanistan’s women’s representative team and may now participate in international tournaments in coordination with FIFA and relevant confederations.
While the team will not be able to enter qualification for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil, officials confirmed they could be eligible for the Olympic qualification cycle leading to the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the decision as part of a broader effort to ensure players are not excluded due to circumstances beyond their control.
“We are proud of the journey initiated by Afghan Women United,” he said, adding that the initiative could serve as a model for other cases where national teams are unable to participate.
The breakthrough follows years of campaigning by players, former captain and activist Khalida Popal, and human rights organisations. Popal said the decision marked a turning point after years of uncertainty for Afghan women footballers.
“For five years we were told the Afghanistan women’s national team could never compete again,” she said. “This decision changes that future not only for us, but for others who should never have to face the same exclusion.”
More than 80 Afghan women players are currently based across Australia, Europe and the United States. The squad has held recent training camps in England and Australia and is coached by Pauline Hamill.
The team is expected to play friendly matches during the upcoming international window in June, with opponents yet to be confirmed.
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