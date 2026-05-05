Pakistan’s Achakzai pushes for Afghanistan dialogue amid economic strain

Pakistani opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai has called for renewed dialogue with Afghanistan, warning that strained relations and policy missteps are worsening Pakistan’s economic challenges.

Speaking on regional ties, Achakzai said communities from Chaman to Khyber share deep historical and economic links that cannot be ignored, stressing the need to restore engagement with Kabul.

He argued that Pakistan’s current economic difficulties are rooted in “wrong state policies,” claiming that Afghanistan was once a key export market for Pakistani goods but has been lost due to prolonged political tensions.

According to Achakzai, restrictions on bilateral trade have driven up unemployment in Pashtun and Baloch regions, hitting small traders in areas such as Khyber, Chaman, and Nushki who depend on daily commerce. He added that farmers in Punjab are also facing losses, with disrupted markets forcing many to discard produce.

Despite tensions, Achakzai noted that Afghanistan remains heavily reliant on Pakistani imports, warning that Islamabad’s policies have undermined its own economic interests.

He also called for firm action against drug trafficking and weapons smuggling, while describing the impact of trade disruptions on daily wage earners as “deeply regrettable.”

Achakzai urged Pakistan’s leadership to pursue practical solutions through dialogue and policy reform to address both economic pressures and regional instability.