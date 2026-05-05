Mumbai Indians pull off record chase as IPL action continues

Mumbai Indians produced a stunning run chase to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Monday, overhauling a daunting 229-run target with eight balls to spare at Wankhede Stadium.

After being asked to bat first, Lucknow made a flying start, driven by explosive knocks from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran. Pooran smashed a rapid 63 off 21 balls, sharing a 94-run stand with Marsh as LSG surged toward a massive total. However, Mumbai fought back through Corbin Bosch, who removed both set batters to halt the momentum. Late contributions from Aiden Markram and Himmat Singh guided LSG to a competitive 228/5.

In response, Mumbai delivered a near-perfect batting performance. Ryan Rickelton led the charge with a blistering 83 off 32 balls, while Rohit Sharma added 84, as the pair put on a dominant 143-run opening stand that effectively sealed the contest early.

Despite a brief slowdown in the middle overs, Mumbai comfortably reached the target, with Will Jacks finishing the match in style.

Rickelton was named Player of the Match for his match-defining innings, as Mumbai secured their third win of the season, while Lucknow slipped to a sixth straight defeat.

Meanwhile, attention now turns to today’s clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, where both sides will be looking to strengthen their positions in the standings. Delhi will aim to build momentum with their balanced lineup, while Punjab will rely on their power hitters to deliver a strong performance.

The match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television, giving fans the chance to follow all the action as the tournament continues to intensify.