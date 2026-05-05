Germany faces mounting criticism over alleged IEA coordination

Germany’s deportation of Afghan nationals is drawing growing scrutiny following reports of closer-than-acknowledged coordination with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

An investigation by Germany’s public-serve TV broadcaster ZDF and its program ZDF Magazin Royale found that deportations were facilitated through multiple meetings between German officials and IEA representatives.

These reportedly took place at the Bonn office of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) and at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, with a parallel probe by another Germany media company Norddeutscher Rundfunk confirming the contacts.

According to the reports, Afghan nationals were presented to IEA-linked officials to prepare deportation documents. Footage captured in April showed individuals identified as consular representatives leaving BAMF premises after meetings tied to deportation planning. German authorities described the interactions as “federal police measures,” insisting contacts remain technical and do not amount to formal recognition of the IEA.

The deportations form part of a broader tightening of migration policy. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has defended the removals, particularly of convicted offenders, as a “crucial element” of enforcement. In recent months, Germany has carried out several deportations, including direct flights to Kabul and charter removals of Afghan men convicted of crimes.

However, the investigations allege that not only convicted individuals but also some single Afghan men without criminal records may have been targeted, intensifying criticism.

Human rights groups warn that deportations to Afghanistan could breach international law.

More than 250 NGOs have accused Berlin of failing to uphold protection commitments, while legal advocates caution that deportations may be carried out without adequate individual assessments.

The issue reflects a wider European dilemma. Several countries, including Austria, Greece, and the Netherlands, are exploring external arrangements such as “return hubs” to manage deportations. At the same time, EU engagement with IEA authorities — including recent visits to Kabul — has fueled concern among lawmakers that coordination could lend the group greater legitimacy.

Despite the criticism, Berlin has signaled it will continue deportations as part of a stricter migration approach, even as debate intensifies over the legal, ethical, and political implications of returning Afghans to Afghanistan.