Latest News
Germany faces mounting criticism over alleged IEA coordination
However, the investigations allege that not only convicted individuals but also some single Afghan men without criminal records may have been targeted, intensifying criticism.
Germany’s deportation of Afghan nationals is drawing growing scrutiny following reports of closer-than-acknowledged coordination with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
An investigation by Germany’s public-serve TV broadcaster ZDF and its program ZDF Magazin Royale found that deportations were facilitated through multiple meetings between German officials and IEA representatives.
These reportedly took place at the Bonn office of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) and at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, with a parallel probe by another Germany media company Norddeutscher Rundfunk confirming the contacts.
According to the reports, Afghan nationals were presented to IEA-linked officials to prepare deportation documents. Footage captured in April showed individuals identified as consular representatives leaving BAMF premises after meetings tied to deportation planning. German authorities described the interactions as “federal police measures,” insisting contacts remain technical and do not amount to formal recognition of the IEA.
The deportations form part of a broader tightening of migration policy. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has defended the removals, particularly of convicted offenders, as a “crucial element” of enforcement. In recent months, Germany has carried out several deportations, including direct flights to Kabul and charter removals of Afghan men convicted of crimes.
However, the investigations allege that not only convicted individuals but also some single Afghan men without criminal records may have been targeted, intensifying criticism.
Human rights groups warn that deportations to Afghanistan could breach international law.
More than 250 NGOs have accused Berlin of failing to uphold protection commitments, while legal advocates caution that deportations may be carried out without adequate individual assessments.
The issue reflects a wider European dilemma. Several countries, including Austria, Greece, and the Netherlands, are exploring external arrangements such as “return hubs” to manage deportations. At the same time, EU engagement with IEA authorities — including recent visits to Kabul — has fueled concern among lawmakers that coordination could lend the group greater legitimacy.
Despite the criticism, Berlin has signaled it will continue deportations as part of a stricter migration approach, even as debate intensifies over the legal, ethical, and political implications of returning Afghans to Afghanistan.
Latest News
UNICEF report highlights progress and ongoing challenges for Afghan children
In addition, around 10 million children and mothers benefited from essential nutrition services and supplies aimed at preventing malnutrition.
UNICEF Afghanistan Annual Report 2025 has outlined significant gains in support for children and families, while warning that serious challenges persist across the country.
According to the report, more than 20 million people — including 5.6 million children — accessed primary healthcare services through UNICEF-supported facilities over the past year.
In addition, around 10 million children and mothers benefited from essential nutrition services and supplies aimed at preventing malnutrition.
Education support also remained a key focus, with four million children receiving teaching and learning materials across schools, community-based programmes, and emergency settings.
Meanwhile, 2.7 million people were provided with emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services.
UNICEF said the results reflect both the scale of humanitarian needs in Afghanistan and the impact of sustained international support. The agency expressed gratitude to its partners and donors, as well as to the Afghan people, whose resilience and determination continue to underpin progress.
Despite these achievements, the report stresses that ongoing investment and assistance are critical to addressing persistent gaps and ensuring a more stable future for Afghanistan’s children.
International Sports
Mumbai Indians pull off record chase as IPL action continues
Rickelton was named Player of the Match for his match-defining innings, as Mumbai secured their third win of the season, while Lucknow slipped to a sixth straight defeat.
Mumbai Indians produced a stunning run chase to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Monday, overhauling a daunting 229-run target with eight balls to spare at Wankhede Stadium.
After being asked to bat first, Lucknow made a flying start, driven by explosive knocks from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran. Pooran smashed a rapid 63 off 21 balls, sharing a 94-run stand with Marsh as LSG surged toward a massive total. However, Mumbai fought back through Corbin Bosch, who removed both set batters to halt the momentum. Late contributions from Aiden Markram and Himmat Singh guided LSG to a competitive 228/5.
In response, Mumbai delivered a near-perfect batting performance. Ryan Rickelton led the charge with a blistering 83 off 32 balls, while Rohit Sharma added 84, as the pair put on a dominant 143-run opening stand that effectively sealed the contest early.
Despite a brief slowdown in the middle overs, Mumbai comfortably reached the target, with Will Jacks finishing the match in style.
Rickelton was named Player of the Match for his match-defining innings, as Mumbai secured their third win of the season, while Lucknow slipped to a sixth straight defeat.
Meanwhile, attention now turns to today’s clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, where both sides will be looking to strengthen their positions in the standings. Delhi will aim to build momentum with their balanced lineup, while Punjab will rely on their power hitters to deliver a strong performance.
The match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television, giving fans the chance to follow all the action as the tournament continues to intensify.
Latest News
Food prices surge 20% in Afghanistan as Hormuz crisis disrupts supply routes
Aylieff warned that if the situation continues, it could lead to widespread hunger, particularly among children, and may even result in preventable deaths.
The World Food Programme (WFP) says food prices in Afghanistan have risen by 20 percent amid the ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, raising serious concerns over worsening food insecurity across the country.
John Aylieff, WFP Country Director in Afghanistan, told The Guardian on Monday (May 4) that the transportation of food supplies to Afghanistan is now taking around three weeks longer than usual. He added that rising fuel prices have significantly increased logistics and transport costs.
According to him, the cost of delivering humanitarian food assistance to Afghanistan has tripled due to the disruption, placing millions of vulnerable people at greater risk of losing access to essential aid.
Aylieff warned that if the situation continues, it could lead to widespread hunger, particularly among children, and may even result in preventable deaths.
He further explained that shipments of fortified biscuits—previously transported through the Strait of Hormuz—are now being rerouted through overland corridors passing through seven countries, making deliveries longer, more expensive, and more complex.
The disruption comes amid heightened tensions in the region involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which have led to rising oil prices, global trade disruptions, and increased costs of basic food commodities worldwide.
UNICEF report highlights progress and ongoing challenges for Afghan children
Mumbai Indians pull off record chase as IPL action continues
Food prices surge 20% in Afghanistan as Hormuz crisis disrupts supply routes
Midwives Day: UN urges greater investment to protect mothers and newborns in Afghanistan
Germany faces mounting criticism over alleged IEA coordination
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
Etihad Airways to expand Kabul–Abu Dhabi flights to daily service amid surging demand
Afghanistan’s new cricket head coach Richard Pybus arrives in Kabul
Tahawol: Pakistan’s dual policy on Afghanistan
Saar: Iran’s warning to US forces
Tahawol: Efforts for US-Iran agreement
Saar: World Press Freedom Day
Tahawol: Trump’s ongoing contradictory statements on Iran discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan and Shanghai Chambers sign trade and investment cooperation agreement
-
Latest News5 days ago
Karzai warns continued ban on girls’ education will deepen Afghanistan’s foreign dependence
-
World4 days ago
US judge rejects Trump administration’s halt on immigration applications
-
Latest News5 days ago
Austria strikes deportation deal with Uzbekistan, including returns of Afghans
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran sends new negotiation proposal to US via Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK deported 123 Afghan asylum seekers last year, just 2% of total
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz opens charity foundation in Kabul