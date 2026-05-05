UNICEF report highlights progress and ongoing challenges for Afghan children

UNICEF Afghanistan Annual Report 2025 has outlined significant gains in support for children and families, while warning that serious challenges persist across the country.

According to the report, more than 20 million people — including 5.6 million children — accessed primary healthcare services through UNICEF-supported facilities over the past year.

In addition, around 10 million children and mothers benefited from essential nutrition services and supplies aimed at preventing malnutrition.

Education support also remained a key focus, with four million children receiving teaching and learning materials across schools, community-based programmes, and emergency settings.

Meanwhile, 2.7 million people were provided with emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services.

UNICEF said the results reflect both the scale of humanitarian needs in Afghanistan and the impact of sustained international support. The agency expressed gratitude to its partners and donors, as well as to the Afghan people, whose resilience and determination continue to underpin progress.

Despite these achievements, the report stresses that ongoing investment and assistance are critical to addressing persistent gaps and ensuring a more stable future for Afghanistan’s children.