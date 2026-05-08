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Ex-Pakistan envoy Durrani urges non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs
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Uzbekistan and Japan discuss joint projects for Afghanistan’s socio-economic development
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Two killed and 51 injured in passenger bus crash in Herat
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Saudi authorities detain five Afghans over unauthorized Hajj attempt
Latest News11 minutes ago
Ex-Pakistan envoy Durrani urges non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs
Business1 hour ago
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
Latest News1 hour ago
Uzbekistan and Japan discuss joint projects for Afghanistan’s socio-economic development
Latest News2 hours ago
Two killed and 51 injured in passenger bus crash in Herat
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Saudi authorities detain five Afghans over unauthorized Hajj attempt
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Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
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Etihad Airways to expand Kabul–Abu Dhabi flights to daily service amid surging demand
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Afghanistan’s new cricket head coach Richard Pybus arrives in Kabul
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Afghanistan moves toward self-sufficiency in car battery production
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ATN seals Ariana Snooker Championship deal for five seasons
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Tahawol: Pressure on Afghan refugees from Tajikistan to Europe discussed
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Saar: Expanding interaction between countries and IEA discussed
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Tahawol: Deportation of Afghan refugees from Germany discussed
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Leadership reshuffle announced across Afghanistan’s admin and security sectors