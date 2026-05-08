Ex-Pakistan envoy Durrani urges non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs

Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s former special envoy for Afghanistan, has said that no country should interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, stressing that it is up to Afghans themselves to bring about any change in their country.

In a post on X, Durrani said Afghans should be “left to their own devices” and that they would eventually “find the way out” of their challenges.

However, he warned that instability inside Afghanistan could have negative consequences for neighbouring countries, adding that Afghan leaders and their supporters should take responsibility to address such risks.

Durrani described his remarks as a simple expression of goodwill and best wishes for the Afghan people and their future.