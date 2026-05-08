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Two killed and 51 injured in passenger bus crash in Herat

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2 hours ago

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Two people were killed and 51 others injured after a passenger bus overturned in the province, police said on Friday.

The incident took place last night in the Adraskan district, and authorities say excessive speed was the main cause of the crash.

The injured victims have been transferred to nearby health facilities for treatment.

Herat police have urged passenger transport drivers to strictly follow traffic rules and regulations and to avoid speeding and reckless driving.

 
 
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Ex-Pakistan envoy Durrani urges non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs

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May 8, 2026

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Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s former special envoy for Afghanistan, has said that no country should interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, stressing that it is up to Afghans themselves to bring about any change in their country.

In a post on X, Durrani said Afghans should be “left to their own devices” and that they would eventually “find the way out” of their challenges.

However, he warned that instability inside Afghanistan could have negative consequences for neighbouring countries, adding that Afghan leaders and their supporters should take responsibility to address such risks.

Durrani described his remarks as a simple expression of goodwill and best wishes for the Afghan people and their future.

 
 
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Uzbekistan and Japan discuss joint projects for Afghanistan’s socio-economic development

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2 hours ago

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May 8, 2026

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The Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, has met with Tetsuya Yamada, Director General of the South Asia Department at the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), to discuss cooperation on Afghanistan-related development projects.

According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides focused on the implementation of joint initiatives aimed at supporting the socio-economic development of Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the Japanese side praised Uzbekistan’s “pragmatic approach” toward Afghanistan, as well as the infrastructure developed in the border city of Termez.

Japan also expressed interest in utilizing the Termez facilities for future humanitarian and development projects in Afghanistan, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, agriculture, private sector development, and counter-narcotics efforts.

Both sides emphasized that such cooperation is aimed at improving the living conditions and overall well-being of the Afghan people.

 
 
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Saudi authorities detain five Afghans over unauthorized Hajj attempt

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3 hours ago

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May 8, 2026

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Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Security Forces have arrested five Afghan residents for attempting to enter the holy city of Makkah on foot through a desert route without obtaining official Hajj permits.

According to Saudi authorities, the individuals violated Hajj regulations and instructions by trying to enter Makkah illegally during the pilgrimage season. Legal action has been taken against them, Saudi Gazette reported on Friday.

Saudi Public Security has urged all residents and pilgrims to strictly follow Hajj rules and permit requirements, warning that violators will face penalties.

 

 
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