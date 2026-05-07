Jalal Jalali discusses health cooperation with head of CDE in Kabul

Noor Jalal Jalali, Minister of Public Health, met Thursday with Anthony Dutemple, Director General of the Chain of Hope (CDE), to discuss numerous issues around health.

Jalali discussed the organization’s strategy, maternal and child health activities, support for emergency obstetric and gynecological services, provision of training programs aimed at enhancing the capacity of healthcare workers, equipping the cardiac treatment department of Indira Gandhi Hospital, and expanding coordination and cooperation in the health sector.

The Ministry of Public Health stated that Jalali described the cooperation of partner institutions and organizations as important for strengthening the health sector and called for further collaboration in expanding adult cardiac treatment services at Ibn Sina Chest Hospital, equipping and standardizing the cardiac treatment department at Indira Gandhi Hospital, and improving the capacity of healthcare workers.

During the meeting, representatives of the Chain of Hope emphasized their continued support for Afghanistan’s health sector and pledged the necessary cooperation in the aforementioned areas.