Health
Jalal Jalali discusses health cooperation with head of CDE in Kabul
Noor Jalal Jalali, Minister of Public Health, met Thursday with Anthony Dutemple, Director General of the Chain of Hope (CDE), to discuss numerous issues around health.
Jalali discussed the organization’s strategy, maternal and child health activities, support for emergency obstetric and gynecological services, provision of training programs aimed at enhancing the capacity of healthcare workers, equipping the cardiac treatment department of Indira Gandhi Hospital, and expanding coordination and cooperation in the health sector.
The Ministry of Public Health stated that Jalali described the cooperation of partner institutions and organizations as important for strengthening the health sector and called for further collaboration in expanding adult cardiac treatment services at Ibn Sina Chest Hospital, equipping and standardizing the cardiac treatment department at Indira Gandhi Hospital, and improving the capacity of healthcare workers.
During the meeting, representatives of the Chain of Hope emphasized their continued support for Afghanistan’s health sector and pledged the necessary cooperation in the aforementioned areas.
Health
Midwives Day: UN urges greater investment to protect mothers and newborns in Afghanistan
UNFPA added that improving access to skilled midwives is key to ensuring safer pregnancies and addressing persistent gaps in healthcare services for women and children.
Marking the International Day of the Midwife, the United Nations Population Fund in Afghanistan has called for urgent investment in midwifery services to help reduce maternal and newborn deaths across the country.
In a message shared on X, UNFPA said expanding the global midwifery workforce — including the addition of up to one million midwives — would be one of the most effective ways to save lives by improving access to antenatal care, safe deliveries, and postnatal support.
The agency stressed that midwives are central to strengthening healthcare systems and preventing avoidable deaths, particularly in Afghanistan where maternal and child health indicators remain among the most challenging.
UNFPA added that improving access to skilled midwives is key to ensuring safer pregnancies and addressing persistent gaps in healthcare services for women and children.
The organization reaffirmed its commitment to maternal and newborn health programmes and called on international partners to sustain support for strengthening Afghanistan’s healthcare workforce.
Health
Three dead in suspected hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship
Hantavirus is a rare but potentially serious infection transmitted primarily through contact with rats or mice or their droppings.
Three people have died following a suspected outbreak of hantavirus aboard a cruise vessel operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, as the ship remains stationed off the coast of Cape Verde island.
The vessel, which had been travelling from Argentina, has been halted near the archipelago for at least 24 hours, with no clearance granted for passengers to disembark, according to local reports and the operator.
Among the dead are a Dutch couple, aged 70 and 69, who fell ill during the voyage and were evacuated from the ship. A third Dutch national has also died, with their body still on board.
A 69-year-old British passenger—currently the only confirmed case of the virus—is being treated in intensive care at a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, after being medically evacuated. Two crew members on the ship have also fallen ill and are in urgent need of care.
Oceanwide Expeditions said it is working with health authorities to manage the situation, but emphasized that the vessel has not yet received authorization to dock in Cape Verde.
Hantavirus is a rare but potentially serious infection transmitted primarily through contact with rats or mice or their droppings. Symptoms can initially resemble flu but may rapidly progress to severe respiratory complications. There is no specific antiviral treatment, and care is typically supportive, with early medical intervention considered critical.
Health officials have not yet confirmed the source of the suspected outbreak, and investigations are ongoing as authorities monitor the condition of passengers and crew still aboard the ship.
Health
Public Health Minister, WHO envoy discuss healthcare services in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, Noor Jalal Jalali, met on Wednesday with Edwin Ceniza Salvador, the representative of the World Health Organization in Afghanistan, to discuss efforts to strengthen capacity across key areas of the health sector.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, discussions focused on mental health, cancer care, polio eradication, migrant health services, and the development of laboratory systems.
In a statement, the ministry said it remains fully committed to reinforcing the country’s healthcare system and is working closely with international partners to ensure the delivery of quality services to all citizens.
The WHO representative reaffirmed the organization’s continued support, highlighting its readiness to assist the ministry in capacity-building initiatives, service improvement, and broader health sector development.
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