Latest News
Afghan scholars say death of Maulana Muhammad Idris ‘major loss’
Afghan scholars have described the “martyrdom” of Maulana Muhammad Idris, a prominent Pakistani religious scholar, as a major loss and have extended their condolences over his death to all scholars worldwide, particularly to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan.
In a condolence message, Afghan scholars stated: “Killing scholars is a grave injustice that brings the wrath and anger of Almighty Allah and is considered an unforgivable crime. We, the scholars of Afghanistan, strongly condemn such actions.”
They also urged the government of Pakistan to take serious measures to prevent the targeting of religious scholars.
Maulana Muhammad Idris was killed on Tuesday in an armed attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Latest News
Islamic Emirate urges UN, aid agencies to engage Pakistan on returnee issues
The Islamic Emirate’s High Commission for Addressing Migrants’ Problems has called on international organizations and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to engage with Pakistan to prevent difficulties for Afghan nationals, ensure they are not subjected to harassment, and facilitate their swift return.
The commission said the issues should be addressed as a matter of urgency.
According to the commission, Afghan returnees entering the country through the Torkham crossing are often held up for days on the Pakistani side for various reasons. It added that women, children, and elderly people are among those affected, many of whom are facing multiple hardships while waiting along roads in uncertain conditions.
“Our request is that Afghan migrants should not be left waiting on the other side of the border,” the commission said.
“We have the necessary capacity to receive and resettle returnees. Regardless of the number arriving each day, we are able to manage them and provide the required services.”
Latest News
Afghan activist Matiullah Wesa awarded France’s Freedom Prize 2026
Wesa is the founder of the Pen Path initiative and is widely known for campaigning in support of access to education, particularly for girls in Afghanistan.
Afghan education advocate Matiullah Wesa has been named the recipient of France’s Freedom Prize 2026, in recognition of his efforts to promote education and children’s rights in Afghanistan.
According to French media reports, Wesa was selected through an online vote involving 18,708 young people from 75 countries, highlighting strong international support for his advocacy work.
The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 4 in the city of Caen at the Zénith hall, where more than 4,000 young participants are expected to attend alongside several World War II veterans.
Wesa is the founder of the Pen Path initiative and is widely known for campaigning in support of access to education, particularly for girls in Afghanistan.
The Freedom Prize, established in 2019 by the Normandy Region and the International Institute for Human Rights and Peace, honours individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the defense of human freedoms.
International Sports
Ahmedabad to host IPL 2026 final; BCCI announces playoff schedule
After 70 matches in theCri league stage, the competition now enters its decisive phase, with the top four teams set to battle it out for the title.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the 2026 playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL), confirming that Ahmedabad will host the tournament’s grand final.
After 70 matches in the league stage, the competition now enters its decisive phase, with the top four teams set to battle it out for the title.
Qualifier 1, featuring the two highest-ranked teams, will take place on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The winner will secure a direct place in the final.
The playoffs will then shift to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host both the Eliminator on May 27 and Qualifier 2 on May 29.
The Eliminator will see the third- and fourth-placed teams face off, with the winner advancing to Qualifier 2 to meet the loser of Qualifier 1 for the remaining spot in the final.
The tournament will conclude on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket stadium in the world.
The BCCI said the playoffs will be staged across three venues this year due to operational and logistical considerations. Bengaluru had initially been selected to host the final, but the venue was changed after local requirements from authorities and the state association were deemed beyond the board’s established guidelines and protocols.
IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule:
- Qualifier 1 – May 26 – Dharamshala
- Eliminator – May 27 – New Chandigarh
- Qualifier 2 – May 29 – New Chandigarh
- Final – May 31 – Ahmedabad
BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the schedule in an official media advisory.
As with the group stage matches, Ariana Television will continue to broadcast the next phase of this year’s IPL. Matches will be aired live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media platforms for updated information and schedules.
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