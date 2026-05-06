International Sports
Ahmedabad to host IPL 2026 final; BCCI announces playoff schedule
After 70 matches in theCri league stage, the competition now enters its decisive phase, with the top four teams set to battle it out for the title.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the 2026 playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL), confirming that Ahmedabad will host the tournament’s grand final.
After 70 matches in the league stage, the competition now enters its decisive phase, with the top four teams set to battle it out for the title.
Qualifier 1, featuring the two highest-ranked teams, will take place on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The winner will secure a direct place in the final.
The playoffs will then shift to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host both the Eliminator on May 27 and Qualifier 2 on May 29.
The Eliminator will see the third- and fourth-placed teams face off, with the winner advancing to Qualifier 2 to meet the loser of Qualifier 1 for the remaining spot in the final.
The tournament will conclude on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket stadium in the world.
The BCCI said the playoffs will be staged across three venues this year due to operational and logistical considerations. Bengaluru had initially been selected to host the final, but the venue was changed after local requirements from authorities and the state association were deemed beyond the board’s established guidelines and protocols.
IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule:
- Qualifier 1 – May 26 – Dharamshala
- Eliminator – May 27 – New Chandigarh
- Qualifier 2 – May 29 – New Chandigarh
- Final – May 31 – Ahmedabad
BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the schedule in an official media advisory.
As with the group stage matches, Ariana Television will continue to broadcast the next phase of this year’s IPL. Matches will be aired live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media platforms for updated information and schedules.
International Sports
Mumbai Indians pull off record chase as IPL action continues
Rickelton was named Player of the Match for his match-defining innings, as Mumbai secured their third win of the season, while Lucknow slipped to a sixth straight defeat.
Mumbai Indians produced a stunning run chase to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Monday, overhauling a daunting 229-run target with eight balls to spare at Wankhede Stadium.
After being asked to bat first, Lucknow made a flying start, driven by explosive knocks from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran. Pooran smashed a rapid 63 off 21 balls, sharing a 94-run stand with Marsh as LSG surged toward a massive total. However, Mumbai fought back through Corbin Bosch, who removed both set batters to halt the momentum. Late contributions from Aiden Markram and Himmat Singh guided LSG to a competitive 228/5.
In response, Mumbai delivered a near-perfect batting performance. Ryan Rickelton led the charge with a blistering 83 off 32 balls, while Rohit Sharma added 84, as the pair put on a dominant 143-run opening stand that effectively sealed the contest early.
Despite a brief slowdown in the middle overs, Mumbai comfortably reached the target, with Will Jacks finishing the match in style.
Rickelton was named Player of the Match for his match-defining innings, as Mumbai secured their third win of the season, while Lucknow slipped to a sixth straight defeat.
Meanwhile, attention now turns to today’s clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, where both sides will be looking to strengthen their positions in the standings. Delhi will aim to build momentum with their balanced lineup, while Punjab will rely on their power hitters to deliver a strong performance.
The match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television, giving fans the chance to follow all the action as the tournament continues to intensify.
International Sports
Gujarat Titans win thriller as IPL double-header delivers drama
Earlier Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to stay in playoff contention.
Sunday’s IPL 2026 double-header delivered high drama, headlined by a four-wicket win for Gujarat Titans over Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
After choosing to bowl, skipper Shubman Gill saw Mohammed Siraj strike twice in the opening over to leave Punjab 2 for 2. Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder (4 wickets) kept the pressure on, reducing them to 47 for 5.
A counterattack from Suryansh Shedge (57) and Marcus Stoinis (40) lifted Punjab to 163 for 9.
In reply, Sai Sudharsan anchored the chase with 57, supported by Jos Buttler (26). Late wickets from Arshdeep Singh kept it tight, but Washington Sundar struck 40 off 23 to seal victory with one ball remaining.
Earlier Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to stay in playoff contention.
SRH, led by Pat Cummins, looked set for a big total as Travis Head (61) and Ishan Kishan (42) powered them to 105 for 1. But Varun Chakaravarthy (3/36) and Sunil Narine (2/31) triggered a collapse to 165 all out.
KKR chased comfortably, with Ajinkya Rahane (43) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (59) leading the way before Rinku Singh finished the job.
The win keeps Kolkata alive in the playoff race, while Sunrisers remain well placed despite the defeat.
Focus now moves to Monday’s match where Mumbai Indians will face Lucknow Super Giants in another key clash.
All matches are being broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
International Sports
FIFA Congress approves record $14 billion budget for 2027-2030 cycle
A key part of the approved plan is $2.7 billion for the FIFA Forward program, which supports football development across FIFA’s 211 Member Associations.
The 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, approved a record-breaking $14 billion budget for the 2027-2030 financial cycle, marking the largest revenue plan in the organization’s history.
FIFA said the increased budget would allow unprecedented investment in global football development, with major funding set aside for member associations, infrastructure, competitions and grassroots programs.
A key part of the approved plan is $2.7 billion for the FIFA Forward program, which supports football development across FIFA’s 211 Member Associations.
FIFA said the amount represents an eightfold increase compared with development funding available before 2016.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the organization had already invested $5 billion into football development over the past decade and pledged to expand support even further in the next cycle.
He told delegates the approved Forward funding should be seen as a starting point rather than a limit, adding that FIFA intends to invest even more as revenues continue to grow.
The FIFA Congress also approved the FIFA Annual Report 2025 during the meeting in Vancouver, attended by representatives from national football associations around the world.
Alongside financial matters, delegates received updates on preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America and FIFA’s ongoing Global Stand Against Racism campaign.
FIFA said the anti-racism program has expanded significantly since its launch in 2024, including stronger disciplinary measures, educational campaigns and social media protection services for players and teams.
The Congress further confirmed that the 77th FIFA Congress will take place in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18, 2027, where FIFA presidential elections are scheduled.
Infantino also announced that he intends to stand for re-election next year.
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