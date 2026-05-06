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Afghan activist Matiullah Wesa awarded France’s Freedom Prize 2026
Wesa is the founder of the Pen Path initiative and is widely known for campaigning in support of access to education, particularly for girls in Afghanistan.
Afghan education advocate Matiullah Wesa has been named the recipient of France’s Freedom Prize 2026, in recognition of his efforts to promote education and children’s rights in Afghanistan.
According to French media reports, Wesa was selected through an online vote involving 18,708 young people from 75 countries, highlighting strong international support for his advocacy work.
The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 4 in the city of Caen at the Zénith hall, where more than 4,000 young participants are expected to attend alongside several World War II veterans.
Wesa is the founder of the Pen Path initiative and is widely known for campaigning in support of access to education, particularly for girls in Afghanistan.
The Freedom Prize, established in 2019 by the Normandy Region and the International Institute for Human Rights and Peace, honours individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the defense of human freedoms.
International Sports
Ahmedabad to host IPL 2026 final; BCCI announces playoff schedule
After 70 matches in theCri league stage, the competition now enters its decisive phase, with the top four teams set to battle it out for the title.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the 2026 playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL), confirming that Ahmedabad will host the tournament’s grand final.
After 70 matches in the league stage, the competition now enters its decisive phase, with the top four teams set to battle it out for the title.
Qualifier 1, featuring the two highest-ranked teams, will take place on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The winner will secure a direct place in the final.
The playoffs will then shift to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host both the Eliminator on May 27 and Qualifier 2 on May 29.
The Eliminator will see the third- and fourth-placed teams face off, with the winner advancing to Qualifier 2 to meet the loser of Qualifier 1 for the remaining spot in the final.
The tournament will conclude on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket stadium in the world.
The BCCI said the playoffs will be staged across three venues this year due to operational and logistical considerations. Bengaluru had initially been selected to host the final, but the venue was changed after local requirements from authorities and the state association were deemed beyond the board’s established guidelines and protocols.
IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule:
- Qualifier 1 – May 26 – Dharamshala
- Eliminator – May 27 – New Chandigarh
- Qualifier 2 – May 29 – New Chandigarh
- Final – May 31 – Ahmedabad
BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the schedule in an official media advisory.
As with the group stage matches, Ariana Television will continue to broadcast the next phase of this year’s IPL. Matches will be aired live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media platforms for updated information and schedules.
Latest News
Afghan health delegation visits Russia to boost pharmaceutical imports and cooperation
An Afghan delegation led by Hamdullah Zahid, Deputy Minister for Food and Drug at the Ministry of Public Health, has traveled to Russia to facilitate pharmaceutical imports and strengthen bilateral cooperation.
According to officials, the visit aims to expand strategic ties between Afghanistan and Russia, particularly in the regulation and supply of medicines and food products.
A key focus is to create effective mechanisms that enable Afghan traders to import high-quality, safe, and reliable pharmaceutical and food items.
During the trip, the delegation is expected to hold talks with Russian regulatory authorities overseeing pharmaceutical and health products. Discussions will center on aligning standards, simplifying registration processes, improving quality control systems, and establishing practical frameworks for cooperation.
The delegation will also visit leading pharmaceutical manufacturing companies in Russia to assess production capacity, explore advanced technologies in drug manufacturing and quality assurance, and identify opportunities for joint investment.
Officials say the visit is intended to promote knowledge exchange, enhance technical capacity, and pave the way for stronger collaboration in pharmaceutical production and import sectors between the two countries.
Latest News
Pakistan’s Achakzai pushes for Afghanistan dialogue amid economic strain
Despite tensions, Achakzai noted that Afghanistan remains heavily reliant on Pakistani imports, warning that Islamabad’s policies have undermined its own economic interests.
Pakistani opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai has called for renewed dialogue with Afghanistan, warning that strained relations and policy missteps are worsening Pakistan’s economic challenges.
Speaking on regional ties, Achakzai said communities from Chaman to Khyber share deep historical and economic links that cannot be ignored, stressing the need to restore engagement with Kabul.
He argued that Pakistan’s current economic difficulties are rooted in “wrong state policies,” claiming that Afghanistan was once a key export market for Pakistani goods but has been lost due to prolonged political tensions.
According to Achakzai, restrictions on bilateral trade have driven up unemployment in Pashtun and Baloch regions, hitting small traders in areas such as Khyber, Chaman, and Nushki who depend on daily commerce. He added that farmers in Punjab are also facing losses, with disrupted markets forcing many to discard produce.
Despite tensions, Achakzai noted that Afghanistan remains heavily reliant on Pakistani imports, warning that Islamabad’s policies have undermined its own economic interests.
He also called for firm action against drug trafficking and weapons smuggling, while describing the impact of trade disruptions on daily wage earners as “deeply regrettable.”
Achakzai urged Pakistan’s leadership to pursue practical solutions through dialogue and policy reform to address both economic pressures and regional instability.
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