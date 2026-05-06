Afghan activist Matiullah Wesa awarded France’s Freedom Prize 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the 2026 playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL), confirming that Ahmedabad will host the tournament’s grand final.

After 70 matches in the league stage, the competition now enters its decisive phase, with the top four teams set to battle it out for the title.

Qualifier 1, featuring the two highest-ranked teams, will take place on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The winner will secure a direct place in the final.

The playoffs will then shift to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host both the Eliminator on May 27 and Qualifier 2 on May 29.

The Eliminator will see the third- and fourth-placed teams face off, with the winner advancing to Qualifier 2 to meet the loser of Qualifier 1 for the remaining spot in the final.

The tournament will conclude on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket stadium in the world.

The BCCI said the playoffs will be staged across three venues this year due to operational and logistical considerations. Bengaluru had initially been selected to host the final, but the venue was changed after local requirements from authorities and the state association were deemed beyond the board’s established guidelines and protocols.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule:

Qualifier 1 – May 26 – Dharamshala

Eliminator – May 27 – New Chandigarh

Qualifier 2 – May 29 – New Chandigarh

Final – May 31 – Ahmedabad

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the schedule in an official media advisory.

As with the group stage matches, Ariana Television will continue to broadcast the next phase of this year’s IPL. Matches will be aired live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.

Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media platforms for updated information and schedules.