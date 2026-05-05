Afghan health delegation visits Russia to boost pharmaceutical imports and cooperation

An Afghan delegation led by Hamdullah Zahid, Deputy Minister for Food and Drug at the Ministry of Public Health, has traveled to Russia to facilitate pharmaceutical imports and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to officials, the visit aims to expand strategic ties between Afghanistan and Russia, particularly in the regulation and supply of medicines and food products.

A key focus is to create effective mechanisms that enable Afghan traders to import high-quality, safe, and reliable pharmaceutical and food items.

During the trip, the delegation is expected to hold talks with Russian regulatory authorities overseeing pharmaceutical and health products. Discussions will center on aligning standards, simplifying registration processes, improving quality control systems, and establishing practical frameworks for cooperation.

The delegation will also visit leading pharmaceutical manufacturing companies in Russia to assess production capacity, explore advanced technologies in drug manufacturing and quality assurance, and identify opportunities for joint investment.

Officials say the visit is intended to promote knowledge exchange, enhance technical capacity, and pave the way for stronger collaboration in pharmaceutical production and import sectors between the two countries.