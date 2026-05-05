Latest News
Afghan health delegation visits Russia to boost pharmaceutical imports and cooperation
An Afghan delegation led by Hamdullah Zahid, Deputy Minister for Food and Drug at the Ministry of Public Health, has traveled to Russia to facilitate pharmaceutical imports and strengthen bilateral cooperation.
According to officials, the visit aims to expand strategic ties between Afghanistan and Russia, particularly in the regulation and supply of medicines and food products.
A key focus is to create effective mechanisms that enable Afghan traders to import high-quality, safe, and reliable pharmaceutical and food items.
During the trip, the delegation is expected to hold talks with Russian regulatory authorities overseeing pharmaceutical and health products. Discussions will center on aligning standards, simplifying registration processes, improving quality control systems, and establishing practical frameworks for cooperation.
The delegation will also visit leading pharmaceutical manufacturing companies in Russia to assess production capacity, explore advanced technologies in drug manufacturing and quality assurance, and identify opportunities for joint investment.
Officials say the visit is intended to promote knowledge exchange, enhance technical capacity, and pave the way for stronger collaboration in pharmaceutical production and import sectors between the two countries.
Latest News
Pakistan’s Achakzai pushes for Afghanistan dialogue amid economic strain
Despite tensions, Achakzai noted that Afghanistan remains heavily reliant on Pakistani imports, warning that Islamabad’s policies have undermined its own economic interests.
Pakistani opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai has called for renewed dialogue with Afghanistan, warning that strained relations and policy missteps are worsening Pakistan’s economic challenges.
Speaking on regional ties, Achakzai said communities from Chaman to Khyber share deep historical and economic links that cannot be ignored, stressing the need to restore engagement with Kabul.
He argued that Pakistan’s current economic difficulties are rooted in “wrong state policies,” claiming that Afghanistan was once a key export market for Pakistani goods but has been lost due to prolonged political tensions.
According to Achakzai, restrictions on bilateral trade have driven up unemployment in Pashtun and Baloch regions, hitting small traders in areas such as Khyber, Chaman, and Nushki who depend on daily commerce. He added that farmers in Punjab are also facing losses, with disrupted markets forcing many to discard produce.
Despite tensions, Achakzai noted that Afghanistan remains heavily reliant on Pakistani imports, warning that Islamabad’s policies have undermined its own economic interests.
He also called for firm action against drug trafficking and weapons smuggling, while describing the impact of trade disruptions on daily wage earners as “deeply regrettable.”
Achakzai urged Pakistan’s leadership to pursue practical solutions through dialogue and policy reform to address both economic pressures and regional instability.
Latest News
UNICEF report highlights progress and ongoing challenges for Afghan children
In addition, around 10 million children and mothers benefited from essential nutrition services and supplies aimed at preventing malnutrition.
UNICEF Afghanistan Annual Report 2025 has outlined significant gains in support for children and families, while warning that serious challenges persist across the country.
According to the report, more than 20 million people — including 5.6 million children — accessed primary healthcare services through UNICEF-supported facilities over the past year.
In addition, around 10 million children and mothers benefited from essential nutrition services and supplies aimed at preventing malnutrition.
Education support also remained a key focus, with four million children receiving teaching and learning materials across schools, community-based programmes, and emergency settings.
Meanwhile, 2.7 million people were provided with emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services.
UNICEF said the results reflect both the scale of humanitarian needs in Afghanistan and the impact of sustained international support. The agency expressed gratitude to its partners and donors, as well as to the Afghan people, whose resilience and determination continue to underpin progress.
Despite these achievements, the report stresses that ongoing investment and assistance are critical to addressing persistent gaps and ensuring a more stable future for Afghanistan’s children.
International Sports
Mumbai Indians pull off record chase as IPL action continues
Rickelton was named Player of the Match for his match-defining innings, as Mumbai secured their third win of the season, while Lucknow slipped to a sixth straight defeat.
Mumbai Indians produced a stunning run chase to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Monday, overhauling a daunting 229-run target with eight balls to spare at Wankhede Stadium.
After being asked to bat first, Lucknow made a flying start, driven by explosive knocks from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran. Pooran smashed a rapid 63 off 21 balls, sharing a 94-run stand with Marsh as LSG surged toward a massive total. However, Mumbai fought back through Corbin Bosch, who removed both set batters to halt the momentum. Late contributions from Aiden Markram and Himmat Singh guided LSG to a competitive 228/5.
In response, Mumbai delivered a near-perfect batting performance. Ryan Rickelton led the charge with a blistering 83 off 32 balls, while Rohit Sharma added 84, as the pair put on a dominant 143-run opening stand that effectively sealed the contest early.
Despite a brief slowdown in the middle overs, Mumbai comfortably reached the target, with Will Jacks finishing the match in style.
Rickelton was named Player of the Match for his match-defining innings, as Mumbai secured their third win of the season, while Lucknow slipped to a sixth straight defeat.
Meanwhile, attention now turns to today’s clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, where both sides will be looking to strengthen their positions in the standings. Delhi will aim to build momentum with their balanced lineup, while Punjab will rely on their power hitters to deliver a strong performance.
The match will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television, giving fans the chance to follow all the action as the tournament continues to intensify.
Afghan health delegation visits Russia to boost pharmaceutical imports and cooperation
Pakistan’s Achakzai pushes for Afghanistan dialogue amid economic strain
UNICEF report highlights progress and ongoing challenges for Afghan children
Mumbai Indians pull off record chase as IPL action continues
Food prices surge 20% in Afghanistan as Hormuz crisis disrupts supply routes
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
Etihad Airways to expand Kabul–Abu Dhabi flights to daily service amid surging demand
Afghanistan’s new cricket head coach Richard Pybus arrives in Kabul
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign $400 million trade deals in push to deepen ties
Tahawol: Pakistan’s dual policy on Afghanistan
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