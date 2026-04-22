Public Health Minister, WHO envoy discuss healthcare services in Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, Noor Jalal Jalali, met on Wednesday with Edwin Ceniza Salvador, the representative of the World Health Organization in Afghanistan, to discuss efforts to strengthen capacity across key areas of the health sector.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, discussions focused on mental health, cancer care, polio eradication, migrant health services, and the development of laboratory systems.

In a statement, the ministry said it remains fully committed to reinforcing the country’s healthcare system and is working closely with international partners to ensure the delivery of quality services to all citizens.

The WHO representative reaffirmed the organization’s continued support, highlighting its readiness to assist the ministry in capacity-building initiatives, service improvement, and broader health sector development.