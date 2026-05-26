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Afghanistan expands drug imports as Russian pharma company enters market

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Russian pharmaceutical manufacturer Pharmasyntez is preparing to enter the Afghan market after reaching an agreement with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health to begin supplying medicines to the country, as Kabul faces growing challenges in securing reliable drug imports.

The company said the first shipments are expected to arrive within the next two months, with supplies expected to include insulin, antibiotics, and medicines for cardiovascular diseases and cancer — products that Afghan health authorities say are in high demand.

Afghanistan relies heavily on imported medicines, with most pharmaceutical supplies traditionally coming from Pakistan, Iran, India, and Middle Eastern countries.

However, industry analysts say recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have disrupted some supply chains, creating shortages and opening opportunities for new suppliers.

Pharmasyntez said it decided to enter Afghanistan because of the country’s limited access to quality medicines.

The company’s portfolio includes more than 300 pharmaceutical products manufactured across seven production facilities in Russia.

Founded in 1997 in Irkutsk by businessman Vikram Punia, the company currently exports mainly to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus, while also operating in markets including Myanmar and the Dominican Republic.

According to publicly available information, Pharmasyntez is the first major Russian pharmaceutical company to formally target the Afghan market.

Trade relations between Afghanistan and Russia have expanded in recent years, with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Trade reporting annual bilateral trade of around $538 million.

Russia currently exports wheat, flour, fuel products, timber, and sunflower oil to Afghanistan.

The last known Russian medicine deliveries to Afghanistan were humanitarian aid shipments sent after the deadly earthquakes that struck Herat province in 2023.

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UNFPA: Afghanistan has world’s fifth-highest number of obstetric fistula cases

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May 24, 2026

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United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Afghanistan says the country has the world’s fifth-highest number of obstetric fistula cases, with an estimated 15,000 women and girls suffering from the childbirth-related injury.

In a post on X, UNFPA Afghanistan said obstetric fistula continues to cause disability and social isolation for thousands of Afghan women and girls.

The agency stressed that preventing and treating the condition requires access to healthcare services, safe surgical procedures, and essential medical supplies.

Obstetric fistula is a serious childbirth injury that usually occurs after prolonged or obstructed labor without timely medical care. The condition can lead to chronic health complications and often leaves affected women facing stigma and exclusion from their communities.

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India sends vaccine aid to Afghanistan

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4 days ago

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May 22, 2026

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Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said on Friday India has delivered 20 tons of essential medical supplies to Kabul to support Afghanistan’s child immunization program.

In a statement posted on X, Jaiswal said the shipment includes critical dry materials for BCG vaccines as well as Tetanus and Diphtheria (Td) vaccines. He added that more consignments are on the way.

“India is committed to support the friendly people of Afghanistan in the health sector,” he said.

 

 
 
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Afghanistan launches second nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2026

Officials urged parents to ensure that all children under five years old receive the vaccine during the campaign period.

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1 week ago

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May 18, 2026

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Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health has launched the second polio vaccination campaign of 2026 in cooperation with international partner organizations.

According to the ministry, more than 8.3 million children under the age of five are expected to receive polio vaccines during the campaign, which will be implemented in 194 districts across 20 provinces.

The campaign is being carried out from May 18 to May 21 in provinces across the central, southern, eastern, western, southeastern, northern and northeastern regions of the country.

In Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces, the campaign will take placce from May 19 to May 22.

Public Health Minister Noor Jalal Jalali said the ministry remains committed to stopping the spread of wild poliovirus in Afghanistan and will continue vaccination drives and supplementary health services until the disease is fully eradicated.

He also called on religious scholars, tribal elders, parents and influential community figures to support vaccinators and participate in efforts to protect children from polio.

The ministry emphasized that polio is a viral disease with no cure and can only be prevented through vaccination. Children infected with the virus may suffer permanent paralysis or death.

Officials urged parents to ensure that all children under five years old receive the vaccine during the campaign period.

The Ministry of Public Health added that vaccination teams will be present at designated locations across communities throughout the campaign.

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