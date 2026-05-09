Canada to host opening ceremony for FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto

Canada will host a special opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto on 12 June 2026, shortly before its first match in the tournament.

The event will feature performances by global and Canadian artists, including Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Elyanna, and others. The ceremony will celebrate Canada’s diversity and the spirit of football.

FIFA said the show will highlight unity across the three host countries — Canada, Mexico, and the United States — and include a creative display inspired by the World Cup trophy.

“The opening ceremony in Toronto will be a powerful reflection of Canada’s identity and the energy surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026™,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Through music, culture and unforgettable performances, we will welcome the world with a celebration that is uniquely Canadian while also connected to a larger story unfolding across Mexico and the United States. It will be a moment of pride, unity and anticipation as Canada takes its place on football’s biggest stage.”

Canada will play Bosnia and Herzegovina in its opening match, marking its first-ever World Cup game on home soil.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature 104 matches across 16 cities, with the final scheduled for 19 July 2026 in New York/New Jersey.