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Canada to host opening ceremony for FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto
Sport
Afghanistan rises 7 places to 21st in FIFA Futsal World Rankings
Afghanistan has made a notable jump in the latest FIFA Futsal World Rankings, climbing seven places to reach 21st position in the May 2026 update.
The Afghan national futsal team now holds 1194.68 points, up from 1156.46 points in the previous ranking cycle, reflecting improved performances and consistent results in recent international fixtures.
The latest rankings take into account a large volume of global matches, including 84 new women’s matches and 321 men’s matches, covering continental tournaments, qualifiers, and friendlies across FIFA and confederation competitions.
Men’s competitions included the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 in Indonesia, the CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal 2026 in Paraguay, and the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 held across Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovenia, alongside World Cup qualifiers and friendly matches.
Afghanistan’s rise to 21st place reflects the growing development of futsal in the country and its increasing competitiveness in Asian and international competitions. The latest ranking marks one of the team’s strongest positions since the system’s introduction.
At the top of the men’s futsal rankings, Brazil remain number one after winning a record 12th Copa América de Futsal title. They are followed by Portugal (2nd), Spain (3rd), Argentina (4th), and Iran (5th).
Sport
Mexico City to launch 2026 FIFA World Cup with star-studded opening ceremony
FIFA has announced that the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will deliver a star-studded celebration in Mexico City ahead of the tournament’s opening match.
The ceremony, scheduled for June 11 at Mexico City Stadium, will begin 90 minutes before kick-off and will feature performances by major international and Latin music stars, including Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla.
According to FIFA, the opening show will celebrate Mexican culture through music, dance and visual artistry, while also highlighting indigenous talent and modern folkloric performances. Organizers said the ceremony will reflect the traditions and cultural identity of Mexico as the first host nation to launch the expanded tournament.
The event is being produced in partnership with Balich Wonder Studio and will form part of a trilogy of opening ceremonies across Mexico, Canada and the United States. FIFA said each ceremony will present a unique interpretation of the FIFA World Cup Trophy inspired by the culture of the respective host country.
In Mexico’s ceremony, the creative concept will center around “papel picado,” the traditional decorative folk art known for its colorful handcrafted paper designs, symbolizing celebration and craftsmanship.
Gianni Infantino said the opening ceremonies would combine football, culture and music while showcasing the individuality of each host nation and the unity of the tournament.
Fans attending the match have been advised to arrive early, with stadium gates opening four hours before kick-off. FIFA said spectators will be able to take part in pre-match entertainment and other fan activities inside the venue.
The opening match of the tournament will see Mexico face South Africa in what FIFA described as a historic occasion for Mexico City Stadium, which will become the first venue to host matches in three different FIFA World Cups.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 104 matches across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, with the tournament final set to take place in July at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Football fans in Afghanistan will be able to watch all the action live through the Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which holds the exclusive broadcasting rights to the tournament in the country. ATN will air the matches live across Ariana Television, bringing comprehensive coverage of the world’s biggest football event to Afghan audiences.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media for the latest developments, updated match schedules, team news and other World Cup information as the tournament approaches.
Sport
Ariana Snooker Championship Season 2 set to kick off next week
The second season of the Ariana Snooker Championship is set to officially commence on Monday next week, bringing together top cueists from across Afghanistan.
The tournament will feature 32 players representing all provinces where snooker is actively developed and played. All participants secured their places through earlier qualification rounds held prior to the main event.
The championship will be contested in the six-red ball snooker format. The group stage, knockout rounds, and quarterfinals will be played in a best-of-seven frames format, with players required to win four frames to advance to the next stage.
The semifinals and final will follow a best-of-nine frames format, ensuring a more competitive conclusion as players compete for the season title.
Under a signed agreement, the Ariana Snooker Championship will continue for four additional seasons, with all matches broadcast on Ariana Television, further supporting the growth and visibility of snooker in Afghanistan.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for all updates and broadcast schedules on this exciting event.
Canada to host opening ceremony for FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto
Afghanistan rises 7 places to 21st in FIFA Futsal World Rankings
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