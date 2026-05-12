Iran allegedly relocates aircraft to Pakistan and Afghanistan amid US strike fears: CBS Reports

Iran is reported to have moved several military and civilian aircraft to Pakistan and Afghanistan, reportedly to safeguard them from potential US airstrikes, according to CBS News citing unnamed informed sources.

The report claimed that multiple Iranian military aircraft were spotted at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base near Islamabad, including an RC-130 reconnaissance plane. Additionally, CBS News said Iran’s Mahan Air had transferred part of its civilian fleet to Kabul before the escalation of regional tensions, with aircraft later moved to Herat Airport amid clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

However, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, denied the presence of Iranian aircraft in Afghanistan in comments to CBS News. Pakistani officials also rejected claims that Iranian military planes were stationed at their airbases, describing the reports as inaccurate.

The situation underscores heightened regional security concerns as tensions continue to rise over potential US military action.