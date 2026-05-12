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Iran allegedly relocates aircraft to Pakistan and Afghanistan amid US strike fears: CBS Reports
The spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, denied the presence of Iranian aircraft in Afghanistan in comments to CBS News.
Iran is reported to have moved several military and civilian aircraft to Pakistan and Afghanistan, reportedly to safeguard them from potential US airstrikes, according to CBS News citing unnamed informed sources.
The report claimed that multiple Iranian military aircraft were spotted at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base near Islamabad, including an RC-130 reconnaissance plane. Additionally, CBS News said Iran’s Mahan Air had transferred part of its civilian fleet to Kabul before the escalation of regional tensions, with aircraft later moved to Herat Airport amid clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.
However, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, denied the presence of Iranian aircraft in Afghanistan in comments to CBS News. Pakistani officials also rejected claims that Iranian military planes were stationed at their airbases, describing the reports as inaccurate.
The situation underscores heightened regional security concerns as tensions continue to rise over potential US military action.
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Floods in Nuristan kill dozens of livestock following heavy rain and hail
Residents said the storms and hail have caused serious damage to their livestock, worsening economic hardships for many families in the area.
Heavy rainfall and hailstorms in Kamdesh district of Nuristan province have caused severe flooding, killing dozens of livestock and leaving local families facing major financial losses, provincial officials said.
According to the Nuristan provincial media office, floods swept through Nangal village, killing around 70 animals, including cows, calves, goats, and sheep.
Residents said the storms and hail have caused serious damage to their livestock, worsening economic hardships for many families in the area. They have urged government authorities and aid organizations to provide urgent assistance.
The Nuristan provincial administration expressed concern over the incident, stating that relevant departments would assess the damage and take necessary steps to support affected households.
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UN warns hunger crisis in Afghanistan deepening, women and children most affected
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) warned that persistent funding shortfalls have sharply reduced supplies of specialized nutritional food crucial for treating malnourished women and children.
The United Nations has issued a stark warning that hunger and food insecurity are worsening in Afghanistan, with women and children facing the most severe consequences amid ongoing economic and humanitarian challenges.
According to UN agencies, Afghanistan continues to struggle with overlapping crises, including economic collapse, widespread unemployment, and climate-related shocks that have devastated livelihoods across the country. Rising regional tensions have also driven up food prices, putting additional pressure on vulnerable households.
“The little food we can afford we give to our children, but that is not enough,” said Raqiba Ahmadi, a resident of Faizabad city in northeastern Afghanistan. She added that her youngest daughter is recovering from malnutrition while her husband remains unemployed.
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) warned that persistent funding shortfalls have sharply reduced supplies of specialized nutritional food crucial for treating malnourished women and children.
Millions of Afghans remain at risk of severe hunger, prompting humanitarian organizations to call for sustained international support to prevent the situation from worsening further.
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Afghan powerlifting team wins six medals at World Cup series in Belarus
A total of six Afghan athletes and one coach represented the country in the tournament, which featured competitors from ten nations.
The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sport of Afghanistan says Afghan powerlifting athletes secured six medals at the “Powerlifting World Cup Series 2026” held in Belarus.
According to the directorate, Afghan athletes won four gold medals, one silver medal, and one bronze medal during the international competition.
Fawad Sherin Sokhan, Jabar Sherin Sokhan, Noor Ahmad Sakhi Zada, and Mirwais Rafi Zada each claimed gold medals, while Rohullah Khairandesh won silver and Hamidullah Hakimi earned bronze for Afghanistan.
A total of six Afghan athletes and one coach represented the country in the tournament, which featured competitors from ten nations.
The competition began on May 6 and concluded on May 10 in Belarus, showcasing strong performances from Afghan athletes on the international stage.
Floods in Nuristan kill dozens of livestock following heavy rain and hail
Iran allegedly relocates aircraft to Pakistan and Afghanistan amid US strike fears: CBS Reports
Americans don’t think Trump has explained Iran war goals, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows
UN warns hunger crisis in Afghanistan deepening, women and children most affected
Tahawol: Fresh Remarks About Ending the Ukraine War
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
Afghanistan moves toward self-sufficiency in car battery production
War driving hidden climate crisis in Middle East, think tank warns
Tahawol: Fresh Remarks About Ending the Ukraine War
Saar: US and Iran Negotiations Discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan and Uzbekistan’s growing economic ties discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with the world discussed
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