Latest News
Afghanistan seeks closer trade cooperation with Uzbekistan
Uzbek officials also unveiled plans to open trade chambers in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to help boost exports and improve market access for regional products.
Afghanistan has called on Uzbekistan to establish a coordination and liaison office at the Termez border market to strengthen direct business ties between the private sectors of the two countries.
The proposal was discussed during a meeting in Mazar-i-Sharif between Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Amanbai Orynbaev, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan region.
During the talks, both sides explored opportunities to expand cooperation in the export of Afghan cotton, coal, fresh and dried fruits, as well as joint projects in food production, construction materials, tourism, pharmaceutical manufacturing, mineral processing, and investment in key economic sectors.
Uzbek officials also unveiled plans to open trade chambers in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to help boost exports and improve market access for regional products.
As part of the visit, the Uzbek delegation inaugurated an expo of national products in Mazar-i-Sharif aimed at promoting trade and economic cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.
Latest News
Afghan powerlifting team wins six medals at World Cup series in Belarus
A total of six Afghan athletes and one coach represented the country in the tournament, which featured competitors from ten nations.
The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sport of Afghanistan says Afghan powerlifting athletes secured six medals at the “Powerlifting World Cup Series 2026” held in Belarus.
According to the directorate, Afghan athletes won four gold medals, one silver medal, and one bronze medal during the international competition.
Fawad Sherin Sokhan, Jabar Sherin Sokhan, Noor Ahmad Sakhi Zada, and Mirwais Rafi Zada each claimed gold medals, while Rohullah Khairandesh won silver and Hamidullah Hakimi earned bronze for Afghanistan.
A total of six Afghan athletes and one coach represented the country in the tournament, which featured competitors from ten nations.
The competition began on May 6 and concluded on May 10 in Belarus, showcasing strong performances from Afghan athletes on the international stage.
Latest News
Japan announces MEXT scholarships for Afghan students for 2027 academic year
The Embassy of Japan in Afghanistan has announced scholarship opportunities for Afghan students under the Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship Program for the 2027 academic year.
According to the embassy, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) of Japan is offering scholarships for graduate-level study at Japanese universities under the research student category, including both regular and non-regular students.
Interested and eligible applicants can download the application guidelines and forms from the official Study in Japan website and are advised to carefully review all requirements before applying.
Applicants who meet the eligibility criteria and have prepared all required documents must submit their applications by 25 May 2026. The embassy said late or incomplete submissions will not be accepted.
The first screening process will include a written examination in Kabul on 18 June 2026, followed by interviews scheduled for July 2026 (date to be confirmed).
The Embassy of Japan noted that the Aga Khan Foundation Afghanistan will assist in collecting applications and facilitating written examinations, but will not be involved in the selection process.
It further emphasized that the selection will be conducted independently by the embassy and the Japanese government, based on academic merit, quality of application documents, and performance in written and interview examinations, without consideration of religious, linguistic, or ethnic background.
The scholarship program is fully funded and free of charge. The embassy warned applicants to remain cautious against scams, stressing that no financial contributions are required at any stage of the application process.
Latest News
New township to provide over 1,000 land plots for returnees in Logar
Tahawol: Fresh Remarks About Ending the Ukraine War
Saar: US and Iran Negotiations Discussed
Afghan powerlifting team wins six medals at World Cup series in Belarus
Afghanistan seeks closer trade cooperation with Uzbekistan
Japan announces MEXT scholarships for Afghan students for 2027 academic year
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
Afghanistan moves toward self-sufficiency in car battery production
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
War driving hidden climate crisis in Middle East, think tank warns
Tahawol: Fresh Remarks About Ending the Ukraine War
Saar: US and Iran Negotiations Discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan and Uzbekistan’s growing economic ties discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with the world discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on unknown fate of Middle East crisis
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
-
Sport2 days ago
Canada to host opening ceremony for FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto
-
Latest News2 days ago
SAARC failure pushes Pakistan toward trilateral ties with Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh: Dar
-
Regional4 days ago
US and Iran closing in on one-page memo to end war, Axios reports
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
James Webb Telescope captures clearest-ever view of exoplanet’s surface
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan rises 7 places to 21st in FIFA Futsal World Rankings
-
Sport2 days ago
Los Angeles to welcome the world with historic FIFA World Cup 2026 opening event
-
Business1 day ago
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign 13 trade MoUs worth over $100 million