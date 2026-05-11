Afghanistan seeks closer trade cooperation with Uzbekistan

Afghanistan has called on Uzbekistan to establish a coordination and liaison office at the Termez border market to strengthen direct business ties between the private sectors of the two countries.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting in Mazar-i-Sharif between Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Amanbai Orynbaev, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan region.

During the talks, both sides explored opportunities to expand cooperation in the export of Afghan cotton, coal, fresh and dried fruits, as well as joint projects in food production, construction materials, tourism, pharmaceutical manufacturing, mineral processing, and investment in key economic sectors.

Uzbek officials also unveiled plans to open trade chambers in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to help boost exports and improve market access for regional products.

As part of the visit, the Uzbek delegation inaugurated an expo of national products in Mazar-i-Sharif aimed at promoting trade and economic cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.