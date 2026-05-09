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Saar: Problems and challenges of Afghan refugees in the world discussed

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Saar: Ongoing criticism of Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy discussed

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May 7, 2026

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Saar: Expanding interaction between countries and IEA discussed

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Saar: Criticism over Pakistan’s policies discussed

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