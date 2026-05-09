Saar
Saar: Problems and challenges of Afghan refugees in the world discussed
Saar
Saar: Ongoing criticism of Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy discussed
Saar
Saar: Expanding interaction between countries and IEA discussed
Saar
Saar: Criticism over Pakistan’s policies discussed
Tahawol9 minutes ago
Tahawol: Discussion on unknown fate of Middle East crisis
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Problems and challenges of Afghan refugees in the world discussed
Sport1 hour ago
Afghan cricket delegation travels to China for technical cooperation
Latest News3 hours ago
Two killed in protests against poppy field destruction in Badakhshan
Latest News5 hours ago
High-ranking Uzbek delegation arrives in Kabul to boost trade ties
Latest News2 weeks ago
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
Business4 weeks ago
Etihad Airways to expand Kabul–Abu Dhabi flights to daily service amid surging demand
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s new cricket head coach Richard Pybus arrives in Kabul
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan moves toward self-sufficiency in car battery production
Latest News1 week ago
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
Tahawol9 minutes ago
Tahawol: Discussion on unknown fate of Middle East crisis
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Problems and challenges of Afghan refugees in the world discussed
Tawsia23 hours ago
Tawsia: Discussion on Afghanistan’s economic path and position
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Pressure on Afghan refugees from Tajikistan to Europe discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Ongoing criticism of Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy discussed
Trending
-
Business1 day ago
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s Achakzai pushes for Afghanistan dialogue amid economic strain
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan presses Chinese contractor over delays in Mes Aynak copper project
-
Business3 days ago
Uzbekistan launches new cargo corridor linking China and Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Food prices surge 20% in Afghanistan as Hormuz crisis disrupts supply routes
-
International Sports4 days ago
Mumbai Indians pull off record chase as IPL action continues
-
Health4 days ago
Midwives Day: UN urges greater investment to protect mothers and newborns in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNICEF report highlights progress and ongoing challenges for Afghan children