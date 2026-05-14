DABS CEO, Iran envoy discuss expansion of power and energy cooperation

Iran’s acting ambassador, Ali Reza Bigdeli, met with the Chief Executive Officer of Afghanistan’s national power utility, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Abdul Haq Hamkar, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the electricity and energy sector, investment opportunities, and joint projects.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the proposed 500 kV power transmission line, the development of renewable energy, and broader investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s energy sector, stressing the importance of strengthening mutual cooperation.

The Afghan side highlighted that Afghanistan offers significant opportunities for investment across various energy fields and emphasized that enhanced cooperation between Kabul and Tehran could support long-term development of the sector. The 500 kV transmission project was described as an important step toward facilitating future energy exchange between the two countries.

For his part, the Iranian ambassador stated that Iran is keen to expand cooperation with Afghanistan in economic, trade, and energy sectors. He noted that there are strong opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy that could further boost regional connectivity and cooperation.

He also invited the head of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat to visit Iran to advance technical discussions and accelerate practical steps toward joint initiatives.

At the end of the meeting, the Afghan electricity company presented a gift made of Badakhshan lapis lazuli to the Iranian ambassador, and both sides agreed on the importance of continued meetings and closer coordination to strengthen cooperation.