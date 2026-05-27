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Prime Minister stresses support for returnees and disaster victims in Eid message
Mohammad Hassan Akhund, in his Eid message, has emphasized stronger support and assistance for returnees and victims of recent floods and earthquakes, saying the Islamic Emirate has worked to help affected families within its available capacity.
He said many of the challenges facing the Muslim world stem from division and self-interest, stressing that unity, cooperation, and solidarity must be strengthened at both individual and societal levels.
The prime minister noted that in recent months millions of migrants have returned to Afghanistan from neighboring countries, while others have been displaced due to natural disasters. He said the authorities have tried to provide assistance to these families to the extent possible.
Mohammad Hassan Akhund also instructed officials to visit families of martyrs, orphans, and people with disabilities during Eid and to listen to public concerns. He further directed security and defense forces to ensure heightened vigilance during the holiday period in order to maintain safety and allow citizens to celebrate Eid in peace.
Eid prayers were also held at the Sapidar Palace in Kabul with the participation of diplomatic representatives and senior officials, while across the country citizens gathered in mosques and open spaces to mark the occasion peacefully.
Residents in various provinces described Eid as a time of reconciliation and unity. A resident of Herat, Hamed, said Eid should be an opportunity to set aside grievances and strengthen bonds of friendship. Another resident, Sultan Ahmad Saber, said Eid is meant to remove divisions, embrace one another, and preserve purity of heart by forgetting past disputes.
In a separate message, former president Hamid Karzai called for the reopening of schools and universities for girls and the creation of job opportunities for women, stressing that Afghanistan’s progress depends on unity, education, and a shared sense of responsibility toward the country.
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Turkmenistan, UNAMA review regional projects to boost Afghanistan’s economy
Turkmenistan and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) have discussed regional cooperation and major infrastructure projects aimed at supporting Afghanistan’s economic recovery, according to the Turkmen government.
The discussions took place during a meeting between Pavel Yershov, the newly appointed head of UNAMA’s office in Herat, and Batyr Yyolov, Turkmenistan’s consul general in Herat, Trend news agency reported.
Both sides emphasized Turkmenistan’s role in promoting stability and economic growth in Afghanistan through regional energy and transport projects, including the TAPI gas pipeline and electricity transmission initiatives.
The meeting also focused on ongoing railway development and modernization projects aimed at improving connectivity and trade links between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.
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‘We will never bow our heads before infidels,’ says IEA Supreme Leader
Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, has said that the Islamic Emirate would not compromise on Islam or Islamic law with any country or group, but remains ready to engage with the international community within the framework of Sharia.
In his Eid al-Adha sermon at the Eidgah in Kandahar, Akhundzada said Afghans are prepared to endure economic hardships and external pressure, but “will not bow to infidels” or abandon their religious values. “The world should not expect us to compromise on the religion of Allah or give up our faith,” he said.
The Supreme Leader also stressed the importance of unity and preventing discord, saying solidarity among the people is essential for maintaining peace and preventing conflict in the country.
“I do not protect myself with the lives of the people; I protect the people with my own life,” he said. “I stood for unity, harmony and peace among the people so that war and discord would not return, and I remain committed to that.”
Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada also referred to the amnesty announced for former government officials and urged them to return to Afghanistan and live without fear. He said the country belongs to all Afghans and that everyone has the right to live in their homeland.
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Bayat Power, Ministry of Energy extend power production agreement for another 10 years
The latest agreement follows a series of energy partnerships signed by Bayat Power in recent months aimed at strengthening Afghanistan’s domestic electricity production and reducing reliance on imported power.
Bayat Power has extended its agreement with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water to continue producing 40 megawatts of gas-fired electricity in Jawzjan province for another ten years, reinforcing one of the country’s most significant domestic energy partnerships.
The agreement was signed between Bayat Power CEO Ali Kasemi and Afghanistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Mawlavi Mohammad Younus Akhundzada, further securing long-term electricity generation from domestic natural gas resources.
Kasemi welcomed the extension and said the company remains committed to supporting Afghanistan’s development through reliable local energy production.
“We welcome the signing of this agreement and reaffirm Bayat Power’s commitment to helping develop Afghanistan through sustainable and dependable electricity generation,” Kasemi said.
The renewed deal ensures that electricity generated from natural gas in northern Afghanistan will continue to be distributed through Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), supplying homes, businesses and key public services across the country.
The latest agreement follows a series of energy partnerships signed by Bayat Power in recent months aimed at strengthening Afghanistan’s domestic electricity production and reducing reliance on imported power.
In April, Bayat Power renewed its natural gas supply agreement with Afghan Gas for another ten years, securing continued fuel supplies for the company’s operations in Jawzjan province.
Earlier in January, Bayat Power and DABS also signed a separate 10-year extension agreement for electricity production and distribution. The deal included a technical memorandum of understanding focused on expanding operational cooperation and exploring opportunities to increase future production capacity.
Bayat Power is currently Afghanistan’s largest private electricity producer and operates Bayat Power-1, the country’s first modern gas-to-electricity plant.
Located in Jawzjan province, the facility uses Siemens Energy’s advanced SGT-A45 mobile gas turbine technology and remains a central part of Afghanistan’s efforts to strengthen domestic energy production and improve long-term energy security.
The power plant currently generates more than 300 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually and supplies power to hundreds of thousands of end users.
The project was developed as a public-private partnership involving Bayat Power, Siemens Energy, Afghan government institutions including the Ministries of Mines and Petroleum and Energy and Water, Afghan Gas, and DABS.
Officials say the continued extension of these agreements reflects growing efforts to support Afghanistan’s economic development through local investment, infrastructure expansion and increased energy self-reliance.
Prime Minister stresses support for returnees and disaster victims in Eid message
Turkmenistan, UNAMA review regional projects to boost Afghanistan’s economy
‘We will never bow our heads before infidels,’ says IEA Supreme Leader
Bayat Power, Ministry of Energy extend power production agreement for another 10 years
Iran restores global Internet access after months of restrictions
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
Afghanistan launches first 5G trial in Kabul to boost telecom services
Large blast near Beit Shemesh part of pre-planned test: Israeli defense firm
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate defense minister’s visit to Russia
Saar: Calls to expand Afghanistan-Qatar ties discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Japan relations reviewed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with regional countries, incl Russia and China discussed
Saar: Shahbaz Sharif’s trip to China
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