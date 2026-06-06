International Sports
Iran World Cup players granted visas to enter the US, says White House official
It is the first World Cup, since its inception in 1930, in which a host nation is set to receive a country it is at war with.
Iran’s World Cup soccer players have been granted visas to enter the United States, a White House official told Reuters on Friday, just 10 days before their first match in Los Angeles amid a conflict between the two countries, Reuters reported.
Iran’s ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, said late on Thursday the squad had still not received their U.S. visas but these were granted overnight, the White House official said.
A spokesman for Iran’s World Cup federation could not immediately be reached for comment.
The U.S. had not yet issued visas to some members of the Iran team’s technical and administrative staff, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Friday.
“Visas for some members of the national team’s technical and executive staff have not yet been issued, and the U.S. embassy has so far refused to issue them,” it said, without citing a source.
The Iran war has turned the World Cup – the biggest global sporting event – into a geopolitical contest, with both sides appearing to use the tournament for political posturing.
It is the first World Cup, since its inception in 1930, in which a host nation is set to receive a country it is at war with.
Tehran negotiated a last-minute move of the team’s base from Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico due to the visa issues and a growing feeling in Iran that the squad’s presence in the United States should be kept to a minimum.
They are scheduled to land in Tijuana early on Sunday, read the report.
Iran are due to play their first Group G match on June 15 against New Zealand in Los Angeles, where they will also face Belgium before taking on Egypt in Seattle.
The U.S. had never formally said it did not want the Iran team to stay on its territory, ambassador Pasandideh said.
However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Tuesday that the U.S. would not allow Iran to include in its World Cup delegation individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, a powerful branch of the Iranian armed forces.
Mehdi Taj, president of Iran’s soccer federation, was denied entry for the tournament draw in Washington in December. He is a former commander in the Revolutionary Guards.
Iran’s desire to compete in the World Cup underscored its efforts to reach a resolution in the war with Washington, Pasandideh said.
“Iran’s participation in the World Cup — even on the soil of what is seen as its enemy — shows that Iran seeks peace,” Pasandideh said, speaking through a Spanish interpreter at the Iranian embassy in Mexico City.
Progress in peace talks between Iran and the U.S. has been slow, with both sides seemingly inching toward an interim agreement even as they continue to carry out military strikes.
International Sports
Eight Goalkeepers Set to Shine at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
With attacking stars expected to dominate the spotlight, these goalkeepers may ultimately prove just as influential in determining who lifts football’s most coveted trophy in 2026.
While strikers often dominate the headlines, goalkeepers have a habit of defining World Cups. A crucial save, a penalty shootout heroics, or a commanding performance under pressure can be the difference between triumph and heartbreak on football’s biggest stage.
As the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off across the United States, Canada and Mexico, several elite shot-stoppers are expected to play pivotal roles in their nations’ campaigns. Here are eight goalkeepers who could leave a lasting mark on the tournament.
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)
Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper returns as one of the game’s most proven big-match performers. The Golden Glove winner from Qatar 2022 has built a reputation for thriving under pressure, particularly in penalty shootouts. As Argentina aim to defend their title, Martínez will once again be a key figure between the posts.
Alisson Becker (Brazil)
Widely regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Alisson brings experience, composure and consistency to a talented Brazilian side. His shot-stopping ability and calm presence could prove vital as Brazil chase a record-extending sixth World Cup crown.
Yassine Bounou (Morocco)
Known simply as Bono, the Moroccan goalkeeper was instrumental in his country’s historic run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals. Renowned for his composure and penalty-saving ability, he remains one of Africa’s most dependable performers on the international stage.
Mike Maignan (France)
France’s transition from Hugo Lloris to Mike Maignan has been seamless. Comfortable with the ball at his feet and capable of producing spectacular saves, the AC Milan goalkeeper has established himself as one of the leaders of a French squad once again targeting World Cup glory.
Diogo Costa (Portugal)
Portugal’s number one enters the tournament as one of Europe’s most highly rated goalkeepers. Athletic, confident in possession and known for his penalty-saving instincts, Costa could be a decisive figure as Portugal seek their first World Cup title.
Ronwen Williams (South Africa)
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams carries the hopes of South African fans into the tournament. The Mamelodi Sundowns star enhanced his reputation with a series of outstanding performances at the Africa Cup of Nations and is widely regarded as one of Africa’s leading goalkeepers. If South Africa are to make a deep run, Williams is likely to play a central role.
Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico)
A World Cup veteran and fan favourite, Ochoa has produced some of the tournament’s most memorable goalkeeping displays over the years. With Mexico co-hosting the competition, the experienced shot-stopper will be eager to add another chapter to his World Cup legacy.
Gregor Kobel (Switzerland)
Often overlooked alongside some of Europe’s bigger names, Kobel has quietly become one of the continent’s most reliable goalkeepers. Strong in one-on-one situations and commanding in his penalty area, he could be the foundation of another resilient Swiss campaign.
With attacking stars expected to dominate the spotlight, these goalkeepers may ultimately prove just as influential in determining who lifts football’s most coveted trophy in 2026.
International Sports
Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series with hamstring injury
The uncertainty surrounding both Kohli and Rohit presents a challenge for India’s team management but also offers an opportunity for emerging players to impress.
India have been dealt a significant setback ahead of their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, with star batter Virat Kohli ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained during the IPL 2026 final.
A source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Kohli picked up the injury while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title decider against Gujarat Titans. Despite visible discomfort and difficulty running between the wickets, Kohli batted through the pain to help guide RCB to victory.
The ODI series is scheduled to begin on June 13 in Dharamsala, leaving India without one of their most experienced and influential batters. The hosts are also monitoring the fitness of captain Rohit Sharma, whose inclusion in the squad was reportedly subject to his recovery from an injury suffered during the IPL season.
The uncertainty surrounding both Kohli and Rohit presents a challenge for India’s team management but also offers an opportunity for emerging players to impress. With preparations already underway for the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle, the Afghanistan series could provide valuable insight into the depth and future direction of India’s batting lineup.
Selectors will be particularly interested in how the middle order performs in the absence of senior figures, with competition for places expected to intensify over the coming months.
Kohli’s injury comes on the back of a remarkable IPL campaign. The veteran batter scored 675 runs in 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165. His season included one century and five half-centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 105.
He saved one of his best performances for the final in Ahmedabad, producing an unbeaten 75 from 42 deliveries as RCB chased down a target of 156.
Kohli reached his half-century in just 25 balls — the fastest IPL fifty of his career — helping secure a five-wicket victory with two overs remaining.
Kohli finished the tournament as the fourth-highest run-scorer, behind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. However, the injury suffered during the championship-winning performance has now forced him out of India’s upcoming ODI assignment against Afghanistan.
International Sports
Giants, veterans and record breakers: The numbers behind the FIFA World Cup Squads
A total of 22 former World Cup winners will compete at the 2026 tournament.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the biggest tournament in football history, and the numbers behind the 48 participating teams are just as remarkable as the stars who will take to the field.
From football icons chasing history to teenage prodigies living out their dreams, the tournament promises a fascinating mix of youth, experience and record-breaking achievements.
Ronaldo Still Defying Time at 41
Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo continues to rewrite football’s history books.
At 41 years and 126 days old when the tournament begins, Ronaldo is the fourth-oldest player ever selected for a FIFA World Cup squad. Should he take the field in North America, he will become only the fourth-oldest player to appear in a World Cup match, joining an exclusive club led by Cameroon’s Roger Milla, Colombia’s Faryd Mondragon and Egypt’s Essam El Hadary.
Not far behind Ronaldo are several other football veterans still performing at the highest level, including Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, Croatia maestro Luka Modric, Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Edin Dzeko and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer – all aged 40.
Messi, Ronaldo and Ochoa Set for Historic Sixth World Cup
When Argentina captain Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Guillermo Ochoa walk onto the pitch this summer, they will make history by becoming the first players ever selected for six FIFA World Cups.
The trio move beyond legends such as Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthäus, Gianluigi Buffon, Rafael Márquez and Andrés Guardado, who all appeared in five editions of football’s biggest tournament.
Messi and Ronaldo could also become the first players ever to feature in matches across six World Cups.
Meet the Teenager Taking Mexico by Storm
While Ronaldo was already a global star before some players were born, Mexico’s Gilberto Mora is preparing for his first World Cup at just 17 years old.
The talented midfielder is the youngest player at the tournament and could become the youngest Concacaf player ever to appear in a World Cup match if he features for Mexico.
Remarkably, teammate Guillermo Ochoa played at his first World Cup before Mora was born.
Mora heads a new generation of emerging stars, with Czech midfielder Hugo Sochurek, Germany’s Lennart Karl, Senegal forward Ibrahim Mbaye and Egypt striker Hamza Abdelkarim all still teenagers.
Manchester City Win the World Cup Before It Starts
The English Premier League remains football’s biggest exporter of talent, with an astonishing 200 players at the tournament representing clubs based in England.
At club level, no team is better represented than Manchester City, which has 19 players spread across multiple national teams.
The English champions are followed by Bayern Munich with 18 players, while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain each contribute 16 players.
Messi Leads the Goal Kings
Among the players heading to North America, no one has scored more World Cup goals than Lionel Messi, who has found the net 13 times on football’s biggest stage.
Close behind is Kylian Mbappé with 12 goals, while Harry Kane, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo each have eight.
All are still chasing the all-time World Cup scoring record of 16 goals set by Miroslav Klose.
The Giant and the Pocket Rocket
Size matters in football—but not always in the way fans might think.
Austria goalkeeper Florian Wiegele stands at a towering 2.05 metres, making him the tallest player ever selected for a FIFA World Cup squad.
At the other end of the scale is Panama playmaker César Yanis, who measures just 1.60 metres and is the shortest player at the tournament.
The largest height gap between two likely opponents could come in Group L, where Panama face England. If Yanis lines up against England defender Dan Burn, who stands 2.01 metres tall, the pair would be separated by an astonishing 41 centimetres – one of the most dramatic height contrasts ever seen on a World Cup pitch.
A Truly Global Tournament
While some nations rely heavily on domestic leagues, others draw their talent entirely from abroad.
Qatar and Saudi Arabia lead the way with 25 home-based players each, showing the strength of their domestic competitions.
Meanwhile, Cabo Verde, DR Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Curaçao, Senegal and Uruguay arrive at the World Cup without a single player currently playing club football in their home country.
World Champions Return
A total of 22 former World Cup winners will compete at the 2026 tournament.
Germany’s Manuel Neuer returns as the sole remaining member of his country’s 2014 title-winning squad, while France bring back stars including Kylian Mbappé, N’Golo Kanté, Ousmane Dembélé and Lucas Hernandez from their 2018 triumph.
Defending champions Argentina boast an impressive 17 survivors from their victorious 2022 campaign, including Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández, Emiliano Martínez and Lautaro Martínez.
As the countdown to kick-off continues, the numbers tell a story all of their own: six-time World Cup legends, teenage prodigies, towering giants, goal-scoring icons and more than 1,000 players all chasing the same dream – lifting football’s most coveted trophy.
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