Economic cooperation through Afghanistan in focus at second Termez Dialogue

Senior officials from Central and South Asia gathered in Tashkent this week for the second Termez Dialogue, where regional connectivity, trade expansion and Afghanistan’s role as a transit hub featured prominently in discussions.

Participants at the forum broadly agreed that Afghanistan remains central to efforts to strengthen economic ties between Central and South Asia, given its strategic location linking the two regions.

Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister, Bakhromjon Aloev, said a more prosperous and economically integrated Afghanistan could help promote regional stability after decades of conflict. He noted that Central Asian countries are continuing to expand trade and economic engagement with Afghanistan despite ongoing challenges.

According to officials, Uzbek and Afghan entities have signed agreements worth approximately $5 billion since late 2025, underscoring growing commercial ties between the neighboring countries.

Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, used the forum to reiterate Kabul’s commitment to expanding regional trade, improving logistics infrastructure and increasing the country’s transit capacity.

Afghan representatives also reportedly urged regional partners to advocate for the easing of international sanctions that continue to limit trade and investment opportunities.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the chairman of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Syed Karim Hashemy, argued that existing sanctions disproportionately affect the private sector, which he said accounts for around 70 percent of the country’s economic activity.

He called for greater flexibility in banking and financial restrictions to facilitate cross-border trade and investment.

However, prospects for major international support remain uncertain. The European Union’s Special Representative for Central Asia, Eduards Stirpais, indicated that Brussels is unlikely to significantly alter its policy toward the Islamic Emirate in the near future, citing ongoing concerns over governance and human rights issues.

Despite these challenges, several participants stressed the importance of continued engagement with Afghanistan to advance regional connectivity projects, including the proposed Trans-Afghan Railway, which aims to link Central Asian markets with ports in South Asia.

Established under a 2022 United Nations resolution on strengthening connectivity between Central and South Asia, the Termez Dialogue serves as a platform for regional cooperation aimed at improving trade routes, transport networks and economic integration across the region.