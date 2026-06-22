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Pakistani truckers return home after 9 months stranded in Afghanistan
Hundreds of Pakistani truck drivers and conductors who were stranded in Afghanistan for nearly nine months have begun returning home, marking the end of a prolonged disruption caused by the closure of the Torkham crossing in October 2025.
The repatriation of stranded Pakistani nationals follows weeks of diplomatic engagement between Islamabad and Kabul. Local political and community leaders have confirmed that the process is now underway and expected to conclude in the coming days, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.
Maulana Ijaz Shinwari, a senior district leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), said the return process had formally begun.
“The return of stranded Pakistani trucks, drivers and conductors is underway, and we expect all of them to reach home soon,” he said, adding that the crossing closure had severely damaged bilateral trade and worsened economic conditions in communities along the Durand Line.
According to him, the suspension of operations not only disrupted commerce but also triggered a humanitarian crisis, increasing poverty and unemployment across the region.
Local officials say the immediate priority is the safe return of all stranded Pakistani citizens, after which authorities are expected to outline a roadmap for the gradual restoration of trade.
While Pakistani transport workers are returning home, Afghan nationals are simultaneously moving back to Afghanistan in significant numbers from Pakistan.
The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has instructed relevant departments to accelerate the repatriation process and complete ongoing operations within 30 to 45 days.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Interior Tariq Saeed Marwat said temporary transit camps are operating in Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, and Hangu to assist returning Afghan families.
“We have reviewed all pending visa and stay-related matters concerning Afghan citizens,” he said. “The dignity, self-respect, and fundamental rights of those returning will be protected throughout the process.”
According to the latest figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 2.5 million Afghan nationals have returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan between September 2023 and June 2026.
The report states that 2,500,712 Afghans returned during this period, including over 1.9 million voluntary returns, 334,929 through UN-supported repatriation programmes, and 252,844 deportations.
The pace of returns has also accelerated in recent weeks. Between June 7 and June 13 alone, 28,285 Afghan citizens crossed back through major points including Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Chaman, Badini, and Bahramcha.
This marks an 11 percent increase in overall returns and a 22 percent rise in deportations compared to the previous week.
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Iran-US talks make encouraging progress as framework for final agreement emerges
Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could consider military action if Iran continues to support Hezbollah.
Iran’s senior negotiating team has returned to Tehran following nearly 18 hours of intensive discussions with United States officials in Switzerland, while technical experts remain in place to continue work on the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.
Mediators Pakistan and Qatar reported that the opening round of high-level negotiations yielded “encouraging progress,” with both sides agreeing to a roadmap designed to secure a comprehensive agreement within the next 60 days.
The diplomatic efforts come amid ongoing regional tensions. Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could consider military action if Iran continues to support Hezbollah. In response, Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, urged the United States to avoid inflammatory rhetoric that could undermine the talks.
Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces would remain deployed in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary, while Hezbollah pledged to respond to any breaches of the current ceasefire arrangement.
Despite the challenges, US Vice President JD Vance struck an optimistic tone, describing the negotiations as highly productive. He said a “very good foundation” had been laid for a final agreement and noted that negotiators had achieved significant progress, expressing confidence in the direction of the talks.
The latest developments have raised hopes that sustained diplomatic engagement could pave the way for a broader understanding between Tehran and Washington in the coming weeks.
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Germany reportedly agrees to accept six more IEA diplomats
Germany has reportedly agreed to accept six additional Islamic Emirate-appointed diplomats as part of an arrangement aimed at expanding deportation flights for Afghan nationals, according to a report by German broadcaster NDR.
The report, citing diplomatic sources, states that the agreement emerged from confidential talks held last week in Istanbul between representatives of the Islamic Emirate and senior officials from Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior.
Germany’s Interior Ministry confirmed that discussions had taken place at a “technical level” between ministry officials and representatives of the Islamic Emirate, but declined to provide details about the location or duration of the meetings.
According to NDR, the agreement would allow Germany to significantly increase deportations to Afghanistan. A ministry spokesperson said charter flights to Kabul are being expanded, with up to three deportation flights per month planned in the future. Authorities may also be able to deport individuals using regular commercial flights.
The report says the IEA had long linked cooperation on deportation flights to Germany’s willingness to accept additional Afghan diplomats. These officials are reportedly needed to verify the identities of Afghan nationals facing deportation and issue the necessary travel documents.
At present, only two IEA-appointed consular officials are operating in Germany. Arriving in 2025, they have reportedly assumed key responsibilities at the Afghan Embassy in Berlin and the Consulate General in Bonn.
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt defended the government’s deportation policy, telling Bild am Sonntag that individuals who commit serious crimes after receiving protection in Germany should be returned to their home country.
“Anyone who abuses our protection and commits serious crimes here must seek their future in their home country,” Dobrindt said. “Our society has a legitimate interest in criminals leaving our country.”
Latest News
Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
Iran-US talks make encouraging progress as framework for final agreement emerges
Germany reportedly agrees to accept six more IEA diplomats
Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region
UK’s Starmer says he will resign
Pakistani truckers return home after 9 months stranded in Afghanistan
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Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Afghanistan, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
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Afghanistan expands oil production as investment in Amu Darya fields grows
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