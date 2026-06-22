Pakistani truckers return home after 9 months stranded in Afghanistan

Hundreds of Pakistani truck drivers and conductors who were stranded in Afghanistan for nearly nine months have begun returning home, marking the end of a prolonged disruption caused by the closure of the Torkham crossing in October 2025.

The repatriation of stranded Pakistani nationals follows weeks of diplomatic engagement between Islamabad and Kabul. Local political and community leaders have confirmed that the process is now underway and expected to conclude in the coming days, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Maulana Ijaz Shinwari, a senior district leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), said the return process had formally begun.

“The return of stranded Pakistani trucks, drivers and conductors is underway, and we expect all of them to reach home soon,” he said, adding that the crossing closure had severely damaged bilateral trade and worsened economic conditions in communities along the Durand Line.

According to him, the suspension of operations not only disrupted commerce but also triggered a humanitarian crisis, increasing poverty and unemployment across the region.

Local officials say the immediate priority is the safe return of all stranded Pakistani citizens, after which authorities are expected to outline a roadmap for the gradual restoration of trade.

While Pakistani transport workers are returning home, Afghan nationals are simultaneously moving back to Afghanistan in significant numbers from Pakistan.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has instructed relevant departments to accelerate the repatriation process and complete ongoing operations within 30 to 45 days.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Interior Tariq Saeed Marwat said temporary transit camps are operating in Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, and Hangu to assist returning Afghan families.

“We have reviewed all pending visa and stay-related matters concerning Afghan citizens,” he said. “The dignity, self-respect, and fundamental rights of those returning will be protected throughout the process.”

According to the latest figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 2.5 million Afghan nationals have returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan between September 2023 and June 2026.

The report states that 2,500,712 Afghans returned during this period, including over 1.9 million voluntary returns, 334,929 through UN-supported repatriation programmes, and 252,844 deportations.

The pace of returns has also accelerated in recent weeks. Between June 7 and June 13 alone, 28,285 Afghan citizens crossed back through major points including Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Chaman, Badini, and Bahramcha.

This marks an 11 percent increase in overall returns and a 22 percent rise in deportations compared to the previous week.