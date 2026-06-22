Kazakh envoy urges engagement to prevent instability in Afghanistan

Kazakhstan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Yerkin Tukumov, has called for continued international engagement with Afghanistan, warning that economic, humanitarian, and institutional vacuums could contribute to instability and security threats in the region.

Writing in an opinion article published by EuAlive, Tukumov argued that constructive engagement with Afghanistan is necessary to address common challenges, including terrorism, illegal migration, and drug trafficking.

“The experience of recent decades has demonstrated that any vacuum—whether economic, humanitarian, or institutional—is inevitably filled by destructive processes in Afghanistan,” he said.

Tukumov noted that Afghanistan continues to face significant humanitarian challenges, with nearly 29 million people in need of assistance. He also pointed to the return of millions of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan since 2023, which has placed additional pressure on the country’s economy and public services.

According to the Kazakh envoy, approximately 3.7 million Afghan children are suffering from malnutrition, while issues related to security, governance, and the rights of women and girls remain concerns for the international community.

Despite these challenges, Tukumov said Afghanistan has avoided the economic and political collapse predicted by some observers following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. He noted that government revenues have grown gradually, while small and medium-sized businesses and industrial parks have emerged in major Afghan cities.

Kazakhstan, he said, is pursuing a policy of “pragmatic engagement without recognition,” maintaining transport, energy, and humanitarian cooperation with Afghanistan while withholding formal diplomatic recognition of the current authorities.

Tukumov emphasized the growing importance of Central Asia in Afghanistan’s external relations, describing the region as a key source of energy, food supplies, and economic cooperation. Trade between Afghanistan and Central Asian countries has increased significantly in recent years, he added.

The envoy also highlighted Kazakhstan’s educational and humanitarian initiatives in Afghanistan, including scholarship programs for Afghan students and assistance in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and water management.

He suggested that education and healthcare could become important areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union in Afghanistan. Such efforts, he said, could include the construction of medical facilities, the deployment of mobile health units, and expanded professional training programs.

Tukumov argued that humanitarian assistance and economic cooperation should not be viewed as concessions but as practical tools for promoting long-term stability and preventing future crises.

“By investing in healthcare, education, and human capital, the international community can help strengthen resilience and create conditions for sustainable development in Afghanistan,” he wrote.

The comments come amid ongoing regional and international discussions on how to engage with Afghanistan while addressing humanitarian needs and broader security concerns.