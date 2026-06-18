Tahawol: Afghanistan–UN ongoing engagement discussed

Kazakhstan has formally approved the establishment of a United Nations Regional Center for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a ratification law on June 17.

The legislation ratifies a memorandum of understanding between the Kazakh government and the United Nations on the creation of the center, paving the way for the launch of the first UN regional SDG center of its kind.

According to Kazakhstan’s presidential press service, the center will serve as a platform for promoting sustainable development, regional cooperation, and the implementation of the UN’s development agenda across Central Asia and Afghanistan.

The initiative builds on a host country agreement signed by Tokayev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres in August 2025, underscoring Kazakhstan’s growing role in regional and international diplomacy.

Presenting the bill to the Senate on June 11, Senator Bibigul Zheksenbai described the center as strategically important for Kazakhstan, saying its location in Almaty would strengthen the city’s status as an international diplomatic and business hub.

She noted that the project would also expand opportunities for promoting Kazakhstan’s priorities within UN institutions, increase the participation of Kazakh professionals in international organizations, and contribute to the development of their expertise.

Under the memorandum, Kazakhstan has committed to providing a voluntary contribution of $3 million annually from 2025 through 2029. The funding will be used to equip the center with modern technology, communications systems, and IT infrastructure, as well as to cover operational expenses.

The establishment of the center is expected to enhance regional cooperation on sustainable development issues while supporting international efforts aimed at fostering economic growth, stability, and development in Central Asia and Afghanistan.