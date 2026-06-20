Afghan-Kazakh Chamber of Commerce to be inaugurated in Kabul

Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan, said during a meeting with Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate, that Kazakhstan seeks to increase Afghanistan’s exports to the country, and for this purpose, the Afghan-Kazakh Joint Chamber of Commerce will be inaugurated in Kabul on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Arg, Zhumangarin, who arrived in Kabul on Saturday at the head of a high-level delegation, said the purpose of his visit is to expand and strengthen his country’s economic and political relations with Afghanistan.

Also present at the meeting were Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Mullah Abdul Wasi, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Zhumangarin also stated that the President of Kazakhstan pays special attention to Afghanistan and closely follows relations between the two countries.

Referring to Afghanistan’s progress in various sectors under what he described as sound leadership, he said Kazakhstan is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in all fields.

Representing the President of Kazakhstan, he also invited Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund for an official visit to Kazakhstan.

He added that Kazakhstan places special importance on humanitarian cooperation with Afghanistan, particularly support for returning migrants and Afghans affected by natural disasters. For this purpose, eight wagons of humanitarian aid, including tents, medicine, and other essential supplies, were also brought to Afghanistan today.

During the meeting, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund described relations between the two countries as important and said notable progress has been made in various sectors, which he said is the result of cooperation among friendly countries.

He stressed that all relevant institutions will be instructed to take practical steps toward expanding cooperation and strengthening ties between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.

Akhund also said that Afghanistan and Kazakhstan are two Muslim countries that share many political, economic, religious, and cultural commonalities.

He concluded by inviting the President of Kazakhstan for an official visit to Afghanistan.