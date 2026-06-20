Amnesty International warns of rising expulsions of Afghan refugees amid global crackdown

Amnesty International’s South Asia Regional Office has raised alarm over what it describes as the mass and accelerating expulsion of Afghan refugees from countries around the world, warning that the situation is worsening day by day.

In a statement, the rights group said millions of Afghans are being forced to leave host countries, where many face arbitrary arrests and family separations. It added that those who are returned to Afghanistan are increasingly exposed to serious human rights violations, at a time when the country is already facing one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

“Millions of Afghan refugees are being expelled across the globe, and that number keeps climbing day by day,” the organization said, highlighting what it called a growing pattern of forced returns and rights abuses.

Amnesty International stressed that such expulsions must end immediately, urging all states to respect international obligations. It said individuals in need of international protection must be safeguarded in line with international human rights law and refugee protection standards.

The organization did not name specific countries in its statement but called for stronger global accountability to prevent further harm to vulnerable Afghan migrants and asylum seekers.

Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that Afghanistan’s fragile socio-economic conditions make large-scale forced returns particularly dangerous, especially for families, women, and children.

Amnesty International urged governments to prioritize protection over deportation and to ensure that Afghan refugees are not returned to unsafe conditions.