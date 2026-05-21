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India slams Pakistan at UNSC over civilian deaths in Afghanistan airstrikes
India has sharply criticized Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over civilian deaths caused by recent airstrikes in Afghanistan, accusing Islamabad of violating international law and Afghan sovereignty.
Speaking at a Annual UNSC Open Debate on “Protection of civilians in armed conflict”, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said it was “hypocritical” for Pakistan to speak about international law and Islamic solidarity while carrying out airstrikes during Ramadan that reportedly killed civilians, including women and children.
“It is ironic that Pakistan, with its long-tainted record of genocidal acts, has chosen to refer to issues that are strictly internal to India. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has reported that in the first three months of 2026, 750 civilian deaths and injuries were documented in Afghanistan as a result of cross-border armed violence perpetrated by Pakistani military forces, most of which occurred due to air strikes,” he said.
Parvathaneni then said that Pakistan was behind the airstrike on Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, which killed 269 people, all civilians.
“The UNAMA documentation attributed 94 of 95 incidents of civilian casualties to Pakistani Security forces. The world has not forgotten that it was during the holy month of Ramadan in March this year, at a time of peace, reflection, and mercy, that Pakistan conducted a barbaric airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul. Again, according to UNAMA, this cowardly and unconscionable act of violence claimed the lives of 269 civilians and injured a further 122 in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target,” he said.
The Indian envoy further condemned Pakistan for “ignoring” international calls to protect civilians.
“It is hypocritical to espouse high principles of international law while targeting innocent civilians in the dark. The air strikes by Pakistan occurred at the conclusion of tarawih evening prayers, when numerous patients were leaving the masjid, as per UNAMA,” he said, referring to Pakistan’s strikes on Afghanistan earlier this year.
Parvathaneni then stated that such “heinous acts of aggression” by Pakistan should not come as a surprise, as it was a country that “bombs its own people and conducts systematic genocide.”
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Xi and Putin pledge closer coordination on Afghanistan issues
China and Russia highlighted mechanisms as important channels for pursuing a political settlement and supporting long-term stability in Afghanistan.
China and Russia have pledged closer coordination on Afghanistan, warning that terrorism remains a serious threat to regional and global security. The two nations also called for stronger international cooperation with Kabul.
In a lengthy joint statement issued during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China, Beijing and Moscow said they support Afghanistan’s efforts to eliminate terrorism and stressed that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten neighboring countries or the wider region.
The statement, released following talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin in Beijing, said both countries would deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation on Afghan affairs and continue backing regional diplomatic platforms focused on Afghanistan.
China and Russia highlighted mechanisms as important channels for pursuing a political settlement and supporting long-term stability in Afghanistan.
“Both sides attach great importance to and support the positive and constructive role played by regional platforms such as the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Afghanistan’s Neighboring Countries, the Moscow Format consultations on the Afghan issue, the China-Russia-Pakistan-Iran Quad mechanism, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the political settlement of the Afghan issue,” the statement read.
The two sides also warned that terrorism continues to threaten Afghanistan and surrounding countries, urging regional states and the international community to expand counter-terrorism cooperation with Kabul.
According to the joint statement, both governments support Afghanistan in achieving “lasting peace and stability” and emphasized the importance of regional coordination in addressing security challenges.
The Afghanistan section formed part of a broader China-Russia declaration covering regional security, international conflicts, economic cooperation and opposition to unilateral sanctions.
The statement also addressed developments in the Middle East, Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula, while reaffirming support for multilateral organizations including BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
According to the statement, both sides agreed that “the US-Israel military strikes against Iran violated international law and the basic norms of international relations, severely undermining stability in the Middle East.
They emphasized that the parties involved in the conflict should return to dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible to prevent the spread and spillover of the conflict.
They also called on the international community to uphold an objective and impartial stance, promote de-escalation, and jointly safeguard the basic norms of international relations.
In addition, both sides advocated for a lasting ce asefire in Gaza, believing it would contribute to long-term stability and provide unimpeded humanitarian access for all who need it.
“They affirmed that the Palestinian question should be resolved comprehensively, justly, and lastingly based on universally recognized international law and centered on the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent, prosperous, and territorially complete Palestinian state that can coexist peacefully and securely with Israel,” the statement read.
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Mullah Baradar visits Hairatan Port, reviews plans for 24-hour services
According to the decisions made, the staffing of government institutions at the port will be increased as needed.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, accompanied by a delegation, visited Hairatan Port on Wednesday, according to the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Office.
During the visit, discussions focused on ensuring the provision of 24-hour services at Hairatan Port and addressing the existing challenges faced by government institutions operating there, including the ministries of Finance, Industry and Commerce, Foreign Affairs, Transport and Aviation, and Public Works, as well as the Hairatan Commissionerate, the Food and Drug Authority, the Standards and Quality Authority, and some state-owned corporations. Necessary decisions were taken to resolve these issues.
According to the decisions made, the staffing of government institutions at the port will be increased as needed. Large and standard parking facilities, administrative buildings, cargo loading and unloading centers, advanced laboratories, standard roads, and cold storage facilities will be constructed.
The existing railway lines will be expanded, transportation vehicles will be provided to facilitate transport and logistics, digital weighing scales will be installed for measuring heavy loads, and mobile scanners will be deployed to prevent smuggling.
The office stated that these measures are expected to enable the uninterrupted delivery of efficient 24-hour export and import services at Hairatan Port, which, in turn, will increase the volume of bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and contribute positively to economic growth.
Latest News
Afghanistan completes transfer of 30,000 Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
Xi and Putin pledge closer coordination on Afghanistan issues
Kabul, Tashkent push industrial cooperation with planned factory transfers
Mullah Baradar visits Hairatan Port, reviews plans for 24-hour services
India slams Pakistan at UNSC over civilian deaths in Afghanistan airstrikes
Afghanistan completes transfer of 30,000 Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
Afghanistan launches first 5G trial in Kabul to boost telecom services
Tahawol: Call for handing over Afghanistan’s UN seat to IEA discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s emphasis on peaceful ties with Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Reason for postponing US attack on Iran reviewed
Saar: Talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Central Asia’s security link to Afghanistan stability
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