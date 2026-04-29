Rajasthan Royals end Punjab Kings’ unbeaten run in IPL thriller

The unbeaten run of the Punjab Kings came to an end on Tuesday night as the Rajasthan Royals pulled off a thrilling six-wicket victory in Match 40 of Indian Premier League 2026 (IPL) at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Chasing a formidable target of 223, Rajasthan produced a stunning batting display to reach 228 for 4 in 19.2 overs, winning with four balls to spare.

Punjab were sent in to bat after Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss. The hosts made a flying start through Priyansh Arya, who blasted 29 off just 11 balls before falling to Jofra Archer.

Prabhsimran Singh then anchored the innings with a composed 59 from 44 balls, while Cooper Connolly added a quickfire 30 off 14 deliveries.

Captain Shreyas Iyer scored 30 from 27 balls, but it was Marcus Stoinis who transformed the innings late on with a brutal unbeaten 62 from only 22 deliveries. His knock, featuring four fours and six sixes, powered Punjab to 222 for 4.

Rajasthan’s reply began in explosive fashion as youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 43 off just 16 balls, including five sixes, while Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 51 from 27 balls to keep the chase on course.

Punjab fought back through veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who claimed 3 for 36 and removed Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and other key batters to revive hopes of defending the total.

However, Donovan Ferreira held his nerve with a match-winning unbeaten 52 off 26 balls, while Shubham Dubey added a rapid 31 not out from 12 deliveries.

Ferreira sealed victory in style by launching the first ball of the final over from Marco Jansen for six over long-on.

Ferreira was named Player of the Match for guiding Rajasthan home under pressure.

Despite the defeat, Punjab remain top of the IPL standings with 13 points from eight matches. Rajasthan moved to 12 points, strengthening their playoff hopes with a major away win.

Attention now turns to today’s blockbuster IPL clash as Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-stakes encounter that could have major playoff implications. With star players on both sides and two powerful batting line-ups, fans can expect another thrilling contest.

The match will be broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.