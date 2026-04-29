Wasi, UK envoy discuss Pakistan tensions and aid access

Afghanistan’s Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Abdul Wasi, met with the UK’s special envoy to Afghanistan Richard Lindsay in Kabul on Wednesday, and called for an end to tensions with Pakistan.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Palace, where Lindsay said he was pleased with his visit to Afghanistan and expressed condolences over civilian casualties caused by recent rocket attacks reportedly linked to Pakistani forces.

He stressed the importance of reducing tensions and building mutual trust between the two neighbors.

Wasi thanked the British envoy for his sympathy and diplomatic efforts, while condemning reported attacks on civilian areas, including homes and a university in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar Province.

He said attacks targeting civilians, especially women and children, could not be justified.

He stated that Afghanistan had not sought confrontation and does not support violence, but said defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remained its legitimate right.

He also urged the United Kingdom and other international partners to assess the situation fairly and hold those responsible accountable.

Wasi added that the Islamic Emirate had consistently sought to lower tensions and maintain constructive relations with Pakistan. He said Afghanistan would not allow its territory to be used against other countries and called on Pakistan to honor its commitments.

He also raised the issue of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, acknowledging Islamabad’s role as host over many years while urging authorities to respect refugee rights and avoid harmful measures.

Lindsay welcomed Afghanistan’s stated commitment to peace and said messages aimed at confidence-building had been conveyed to Pakistani officials. He added that both sides should take practical steps to improve cooperation and regional stability.

The British envoy also emphasized the need to keep humanitarian aid flowing into Afghanistan through Pakistan, warning that continued conflict would worsen hardship for people on both sides of the border.

Closing the meeting, Wasi said trade, transit and humanitarian operations should remain separate from political disputes. He added that Afghanistan had not obstructed aid deliveries and would respond positively if Pakistan took steps toward de-escalation.