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Wasi, UK envoy discuss Pakistan tensions and aid access
Lindsay welcomed Afghanistan’s stated commitment to peace and said messages aimed at confidence-building had been conveyed to Pakistani officials.
Afghanistan’s Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Abdul Wasi, met with the UK’s special envoy to Afghanistan Richard Lindsay in Kabul on Wednesday, and called for an end to tensions with Pakistan.
The meeting took place at the Presidential Palace, where Lindsay said he was pleased with his visit to Afghanistan and expressed condolences over civilian casualties caused by recent rocket attacks reportedly linked to Pakistani forces.
He stressed the importance of reducing tensions and building mutual trust between the two neighbors.
Wasi thanked the British envoy for his sympathy and diplomatic efforts, while condemning reported attacks on civilian areas, including homes and a university in Asadabad, the capital of Kunar Province.
He said attacks targeting civilians, especially women and children, could not be justified.
He stated that Afghanistan had not sought confrontation and does not support violence, but said defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remained its legitimate right.
He also urged the United Kingdom and other international partners to assess the situation fairly and hold those responsible accountable.
Wasi added that the Islamic Emirate had consistently sought to lower tensions and maintain constructive relations with Pakistan. He said Afghanistan would not allow its territory to be used against other countries and called on Pakistan to honor its commitments.
He also raised the issue of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, acknowledging Islamabad’s role as host over many years while urging authorities to respect refugee rights and avoid harmful measures.
Lindsay welcomed Afghanistan’s stated commitment to peace and said messages aimed at confidence-building had been conveyed to Pakistani officials. He added that both sides should take practical steps to improve cooperation and regional stability.
The British envoy also emphasized the need to keep humanitarian aid flowing into Afghanistan through Pakistan, warning that continued conflict would worsen hardship for people on both sides of the border.
Closing the meeting, Wasi said trade, transit and humanitarian operations should remain separate from political disputes. He added that Afghanistan had not obstructed aid deliveries and would respond positively if Pakistan took steps toward de-escalation.
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EU in quiet contacts with IEA over Afghan migrant returns
The clarification comes amid increasing political pressure within parts of the EU to advance deportations to Afghanistan.
The European Commission has addressed growing speculation over whether the EU is engaging with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on deportations and migration returns, confirming that while no formal political contact or recognition exists, limited technical-level discussions are taking place.
At a press briefing in Brussels, the Commission said there had been no official meetings, invitations, or diplomatic recognition of the IEA.
However, it acknowledged that some operational contacts are ongoing at a technical level, following requests from EU interior and migration ministers to improve coordination on the return of Afghan nationals who have no legal right to remain in Europe, including individuals assessed as security risks.
The clarification comes amid increasing political pressure within parts of the EU to advance deportations to Afghanistan.
The Commission emphasised that Afghanistan remains a highly sensitive case due to ongoing humanitarian concerns and human rights restrictions under the IEA administration. These conditions, it noted, make any return policy legally and operationally difficult under EU and international law.
It also stressed that return decisions remain the responsibility of individual member states and must comply with fundamental rights protections.
The issue has gained further momentum following reports that Sweden is set to take a leading role in EU-level outreach to the IEA, as the bloc weighs how to handle increasing numbers of Afghan nationals subject to deportation orders across Europe.
While some member states are pushing for more structured cooperation with Kabul authorities to facilitate returns, others remain cautious, warning that engagement with the IEA could raise legal and political concerns given its international status and domestic policies.
The Commission reiterated that any contacts are strictly technical and focused on practical migration management rather than political recognition or broader engagement with the IEA government.
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UK sets new limits on Afghan relocation, ends evacuation assistance
The National Audit Office warned in March that it could take nearly three more years to complete relocations unless sped up.
Afghan families approved for resettlement in Britain will now have to get to the UK without assistance, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.
Defence Minister Luke Pollard told MPs in a written statement that around 9,000 Afghans still awaiting relocation will no longer receive help to leave the country. Instead, they are expected to “make their own way to a third country when they are able to do so,” where visa and housing support will be provided until 2028.
He said some eligible families had already moved independently to countries such as Pakistan, and the decision followed evidence of “successful self-moves,” reassessment of risk, and cost considerations. He added that in-country relocation support was no longer sustainable.
The National Audit Office warned in March that it could take nearly three more years to complete relocations unless sped up. The schemes closed to new applicants in July last year, shortly before a major MoD data breach affecting applicants was revealed.
The Afghan Resettlement Programme had aimed to complete relocations by March 2029, but a new deadline of December 2028 has been set, after which all support will end. The British government is also winding down temporary accommodation, with six hotels still in use and two due to close shortly.
International Sports
ATN brings AFC U17 Asian Cup action to Afghan audiences
The event promises to be another exciting tournament with berths to the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026 also at stake.
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has confirmed it will broadcast the group stage matches and finals of the AFC U17 Men’s Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, bringing coverage of the continent’s premier youth competition to viewers across Afghanistan.
The tournament is set to begin next week in Saudi Arabia and will run from May 5 to May 22, featuring 16 of Asia’s top under-17 national teams competing for continental glory and places at the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.
The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the quarterfinals and automatically qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.
Hosts Saudi Arabia lead Group A alongside Tajikistan, Thailand and Myanmar.
Group B features defending contenders Japan with Indonesia, China and Qatar.
In Group C, South Korea will face Yemen, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.
Group D includes defending champions Uzbekistan, alongside Australia, India and North Korea.
The tournament is expected to showcase some of Asia’s brightest young football talents, with scouts and fans watching closely as the next generation of stars take center stage.
ATN has confirmed coverage will include key group stage matches and the final later this month. Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for updates, team information and schedules.
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