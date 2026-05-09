Two killed in protests against poppy field destruction in Badakhshan

Two people have been killed amid protests against a poppy eradication campaign in northeastern Badakhshan province, local officials said.

Authorities said counter-narcotics forces were deployed on Friday to Atan Jalo area of Argo district to destroy poppy fields. Clashes erupted after a number of farmers and residents reportedly attempted to block the operation.

Officials said a child was killed during Friday’s unrest, while another person died on Saturday as protests and tensions continued in the area.

According to local authorities, demonstrators also temporarily blocked the Kishm–Faizabad highway, disrupting traffic for several hours before it was reopened following coordinated efforts by security officials, religious scholars, and community elders.

Officials blamed “drug traffickers and criminal groups” for inciting the unrest and said security forces have since regained control of the area.