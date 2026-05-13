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EU says engagement with Afghan authorities is operational, not recognition

European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert said the EU’s interaction with Afghan authorities is mandated by the Council and aligns with its established policy framework.

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The European Union has clarified that its ongoing engagement with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities is strictly operational and does not constitute political recognition.

European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert said the EU’s interaction with Afghan authorities is mandated by the Council and aligns with its established policy framework.

“This does not by any means constitute a recognition,” Lammert stressed, noting that the EU’s presence on the ground is aimed at facilitating contacts, monitoring the situation, supporting member states, and continuing humanitarian and technical assistance for the Afghan people.

He added that such operational engagement is consistent with Council conclusions first adopted in 2021 and reconfirmed in March 2023. According to Lammert, this framework continues to guide the EU’s approach, allowing practical engagement while avoiding formal recognition.

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Afghan border forces seize large shipment of medical supplies and seeds near Torkham

The operation was based on intelligence and counter-intelligence reports, the statement added.

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May 13, 2026

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Afghan border forces have intercepted a major smuggling attempt involving hundreds of surgical instruments, medical drugs, and vegetable seeds near Torkham in Nangarhar province.

According to a statement from the 201 Khalid bin Walid Corps, the seizure took place in Momandara district near Torkham, carried out by the 3rd Battalion of the 2nd Border Brigade.

The operation was based on intelligence and counter-intelligence reports, the statement added.

The confiscated items—including surgical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and vegetable seeds—were reportedly being smuggled illegally from Pakistan into Afghanistan. Authorities confirmed that the materials will be handed over to relevant legal institutions for further investigation and processing.

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Khalilzad accuses Pakistan of playing ‘double game’ amid Iran-US tensions

“Working simultaneously with and against the US has been a pattern of Pakistani policies for the last 40 years,” Khalilzad wrote.

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May 13, 2026

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Former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has accused Pakistan of continuing what he described as a long-standing “double game” in its relations with the United States, amid rising regional tensions involving Iran and Washington.

In a statement posted on social media, Khalilzad alleged that Pakistan’s military leadership may have quietly permitted Iranian military aircraft to use Pakistani airfields in an effort to avoid potential US strikes. He said that if the reports are verified, such actions would fit a broader historical pattern in Islamabad’s policies toward Washington.

“Working simultaneously with and against the US has been a pattern of Pakistani policies for the last 40 years,” Khalilzad wrote.

The former diplomat cited several examples to support his claim, including allegations that Pakistan reassured Washington it would not pursue nuclear weapons while continuing its nuclear program. He also accused Islamabad of cooperating with the United States after the September 11 attacks while simultaneously supporting militant groups fighting American forces in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad further referred to the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden, noting that the al-Qaeda leader had been found living near a Pakistani military facility before he was killed by US special forces.

The comments come as diplomatic activity intensifies across the region amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, with Pakistan increasingly viewed as a key regional actor in ongoing security and political developments.

Pakistani authorities have not publicly responded to Khalilzad’s remarks.

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Muttaqi meets Norway’s new special envoy, discusses political and regional cooperation

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May 12, 2026

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The Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has held talks with Bjørn Johansen, Norway’s newly appointed Special Representative for Afghanistan, focusing on political and regional developments.

In the meeting, Johansen said Norway maintains historic ties with Afghanistan and has consistently sought to play a constructive role in supporting stability in the country, Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

He noted what he described as noticeable progress in Afghanistan in areas including security, counter-narcotics efforts, and other sectors, adding that further cooperation should be expanded through the normalization of relations with the international community.

Muttaqi, welcomed Norway’s continued engagement and cooperation with the Islamic Emirate, saying that the current stability in Afghanistan should be utilized effectively. He also emphasized that progress made by the Afghan authorities could help broaden future cooperation.

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