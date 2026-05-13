EU says engagement with Afghan authorities is operational, not recognition

The European Union has clarified that its ongoing engagement with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities is strictly operational and does not constitute political recognition.

European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert said the EU’s interaction with Afghan authorities is mandated by the Council and aligns with its established policy framework.

“This does not by any means constitute a recognition,” Lammert stressed, noting that the EU’s presence on the ground is aimed at facilitating contacts, monitoring the situation, supporting member states, and continuing humanitarian and technical assistance for the Afghan people.

He added that such operational engagement is consistent with Council conclusions first adopted in 2021 and reconfirmed in March 2023. According to Lammert, this framework continues to guide the EU’s approach, allowing practical engagement while avoiding formal recognition.