Khalilzad accuses Pakistan of playing ‘double game’ amid Iran-US tensions

Former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has accused Pakistan of continuing what he described as a long-standing “double game” in its relations with the United States, amid rising regional tensions involving Iran and Washington.

In a statement posted on social media, Khalilzad alleged that Pakistan’s military leadership may have quietly permitted Iranian military aircraft to use Pakistani airfields in an effort to avoid potential US strikes. He said that if the reports are verified, such actions would fit a broader historical pattern in Islamabad’s policies toward Washington.

“Working simultaneously with and against the US has been a pattern of Pakistani policies for the last 40 years,” Khalilzad wrote.

The former diplomat cited several examples to support his claim, including allegations that Pakistan reassured Washington it would not pursue nuclear weapons while continuing its nuclear program. He also accused Islamabad of cooperating with the United States after the September 11 attacks while simultaneously supporting militant groups fighting American forces in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad further referred to the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden, noting that the al-Qaeda leader had been found living near a Pakistani military facility before he was killed by US special forces.

The comments come as diplomatic activity intensifies across the region amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, with Pakistan increasingly viewed as a key regional actor in ongoing security and political developments.

Pakistani authorities have not publicly responded to Khalilzad’s remarks.