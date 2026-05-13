Afghan border forces seize large shipment of medical supplies and seeds near Torkham

Authorities in Badakhshan province have announced the immediate suspension of all illegal mining and gold panning activities in Shighnan district until legal procedures are completed and official licenses are obtained.

According to local officials, the decision was made during a meeting chaired by Mohammad Ismail Ghaznawi, with the participation of the provincial Department of Mines and Petroleum, local district authorities, and representatives of mining and gold-panning workers.

Officials said the main objective of the meeting was to curb illegal extraction activities and address the concerns of local residents.

The governor emphasized that no individual, group, or company will be allowed to carry out mining operations in the province without legal authorization and coordination with the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum and the provincial mining department.

He further stated that a new mining regulation framework will soon be announced by the authorities of the Islamic Emirate, after which applicants will be able to resume operations in accordance with official procedures through the Badakhshan provincial mining department